Europa League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – we confirm the remaining teams' possible opponents and look at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Teams can be drawn against sides they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.

Round of 16 draw details

Round of 16 contenders Top eight from the league phase

Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA) Knockout phase play-off winners

﻿Bologna (ITA), Genk (BEL), Celta (ESP), Ferencváros (HUN), Lille (FRA), Nottingham Forest, (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE) Stuttgart (GER)

Top eight from the league phase

Aston Villa

Can play: Celta, Lille

Previous meetings

Celta P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A6

Lille P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A6

Braga

Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Previous meetings

Ferencváros N/A

Stuttgart N/A

Freiburg

Can play: Bologna, Genk

Previous meetings

Bologna P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Genk N/A

Lyon

Can play: Celta, Lille

Previous meetings

Celta N/A

Lille N/A

Midtjylland

Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Previous meetings

Nottingham Forest P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2

Panathinaikos P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6

Porto

Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Previous meetings

Ferencváros N/A

Stuttgart N/A

Real Betis

Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Previous meetings

Nottingham Forest P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2

Panathinaikos N/A

Roma

Can play: Bologna, Genk

Previous meetings

Bologna N/A

Genk P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Knockout phase play-off winners

Genk

Can play: Freiburg, Roma

Previous meetings

Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Freiburg N/A

Bologna

Can play: Freiburg, Roma

Previous meetings

Freiburg P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Roma N/A

Stuttgart

Can play: Braga, Porto

Previous meetings

Braga N/A

Porto N/A

Ferencváros

Can play: Braga, Porto

Previous meetings

Braga N/A

Porto N/A

Nottingham Forest

Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Previous meetings

Real Betis P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2

Midtjylland P1 W0 D0 L1 F2 A3

Celta

Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon

Previous meetings

Aston Villa P4 W3 D0 L1 F6 A3

Lyon N/A

Lille

Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon

Previous meetings

Aston Villa P4 W2 D1 L1 F6 A4

Lyon N/A

Panathinaikos

Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Previous meetings

Real Betis N/A

Midtjylland P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2