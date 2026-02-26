Europa League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Article summary
See who could face who in Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw and how they have fared in previous encounters.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – we confirm the remaining teams' possible opponents and look at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.
Teams can be drawn against sides they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.
Round of 16 contenders
Top eight from the league phase
Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA)
Knockout phase play-off winners
Bologna (ITA), Genk (BEL), Celta (ESP), Ferencváros (HUN), Lille (FRA), Nottingham Forest, (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE) Stuttgart (GER)
Top eight from the league phase
Can play: Celta, Lille
Previous meetings
Celta P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A6
Lille P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A6
Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart
Previous meetings
Ferencváros N/A
Stuttgart N/A
Can play: Bologna, Genk
Previous meetings
Bologna P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Genk N/A
Can play: Celta, Lille
Previous meetings
Celta N/A
Lille N/A
Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos
Previous meetings
Nottingham Forest P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2
Panathinaikos P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6
Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart
Previous meetings
Ferencváros N/A
Stuttgart N/A
Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos
Previous meetings
Nottingham Forest P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2
Panathinaikos N/A
Can play: Bologna, Genk
Previous meetings
Bologna N/A
Genk P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
Knockout phase play-off winners
Can play: Freiburg, Roma
Previous meetings
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Freiburg N/A
Can play: Freiburg, Roma
Previous meetings
Freiburg P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Roma N/A
Can play: Braga, Porto
Previous meetings
Braga N/A
Porto N/A
Can play: Braga, Porto
Previous meetings
Braga N/A
Porto N/A
Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland
Previous meetings
Real Betis P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2
Midtjylland P1 W0 D0 L1 F2 A3
Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon
Previous meetings
Aston Villa P4 W3 D0 L1 F6 A3
Lyon N/A
Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon
Previous meetings
Aston Villa P4 W2 D1 L1 F6 A4
Lyon N/A
Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland
Previous meetings
Real Betis N/A
Midtjylland P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2