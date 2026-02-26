UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Europa League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Thursday, February 26, 2026

See who could face who in Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw and how they have fared in previous encounters.

Aston Villa beat Lille on penalties in the 2024 Conference League quarter-finals Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – we confirm the remaining teams' possible opponents and look at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Teams can be drawn against sides they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.

Round of 16 draw details

Round of 16 contenders

Top eight from the league phase
Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA)

Knockout phase play-off winners
﻿Bologna (ITA), Genk (BEL), Celta (ESP), Ferencváros (HUN), Lille (FRA), Nottingham Forest, (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE) Stuttgart (GER)

Top eight from the league phase

Aston Villa

Can play: Celta, Lille

Previous meetings
Celta P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A6
Lille P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A6

Braga

Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Previous meetings
Ferencváros N/A
Stuttgart N/A

Freiburg

Can play: Bologna, Genk

Previous meetings
Bologna P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Genk N/A

Lyon

Can play: Celta, Lille

Previous meetings
Celta N/A
Lille N/A

Midtjylland 

Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Previous meetings
Nottingham Forest P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2
Panathinaikos P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6

Porto

Can play: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Previous meetings
Ferencváros N/A
Stuttgart N/A

Real Betis

Can play: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Previous meetings
Nottingham Forest P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2
Panathinaikos N/A

Roma

Can play: Bologna, Genk

Previous meetings
Bologna N/A
Genk P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Knockout phase play-off winners

Genk

Can play: Freiburg, Roma

Previous meetings
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Freiburg N/A

Bologna

Can play: Freiburg, Roma

Previous meetings
Freiburg P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Roma N/A

Stuttgart

Can play: Braga, Porto

Previous meetings
Braga N/A
Porto N/A

Ferencváros

Can play: Braga, Porto

Previous meetings
Braga N/A
Porto N/A

Nottingham Forest

Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Previous meetings
Real Betis P1 W0 D1 L0 F2 A2
Midtjylland P1 W0 D0 L1 F2 A3

Celta

Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon

Previous meetings
Aston Villa P4 W3 D0 L1 F6 A3
Lyon N/A

Lille

Can play: Aston Villa, Lyon

Previous meetings
Aston Villa P4 W2 D1 L1 F6 A4
Lyon N/A

Panathinaikos

Can play: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Previous meetings
Real Betis N/A
Midtjylland P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2

