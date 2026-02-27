Europa League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw: Lille meet Aston Villa in the last 16
Friday, February 27, 2026
The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw took place on Friday 27 February.
Paths to the final in Istanbul have been laid out after the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draws were made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 27 February.
Europa League round of 16 draw
Ferencváros (HUN) vs Braga (POR)
Panathinaikos (GRE) vs Real Betis (ESP)
Genk (BEL) vs Freiburg (GER)
Celta (ESP) vs Lyon (FRA)
Stuttgart (GER) vs Porto (POR)
Nottingham Forest (ENG) vs Midtjylland (DEN)
Bologna (ITA) vs Roma (ITA)
Lille (FRA) vs Aston Villa (ENG)
Europa League quarter-final draw
Ferencváros / Braga vs Panathinaikos / Real Betis
Genk / Freiburg vs Celta / Lyon
Stuttgart / Porto vs Nottingham Forest / Midtjylland
Bologna / Roma vs Lille / Aston Villa
Europa League semi-final draw
Ferencváros/Braga/Panathinaikos/Real Betis vs Genk/Freiburg/Celta/Lyon
Stuttgart/Porto/Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland vs Bologna/Roma/Lille/Aston Villa
When are the Europa League knockout phase matches?
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)
How did the Europa League round of 16 draw work?
The fixtures for the round of 16 were determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:
a. The clubs were paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8).
b. The clubs in each seeded pair were drawn into one of two positions in the round of 16, against the relevant winner of the knockout phase play-offs, whose position was determined by the knockout phase play-off draw in accordance with Paragraph 19.02.
How did the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws work?
The quarter-final and semi-final pairings were determined according to Annex B. Seeded teams, the teams ranked 1 to 4 after the league phase, play the return leg at home in the quarter-finals, and teams ranked 1 and 2 also play the return leg of the semi-finals at home. If a seeded team was beaten in any round, the team that eliminates them takes over their seeding position in the bracket path (i.e. the higher ranking for seeding purposes is not recalculated after each round).
Was there a draw for the Europa League final?
As the teams were designated to a side of the bracket by the draw for the knockout phase play-off / round of 16, no draw was made for the final. The winners of the semi-final on the silver side of the bracket are designated as the nominal home team for the final.
2026 Europa League final: Istanbul
Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, which is set to take place on Wednesday 20 May 2026.