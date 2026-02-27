Europa League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw: Lille meet Aston Villa in the last 16

Paths to the final in Istanbul have been laid out after the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draws were made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 27 February.

Draw as it happened

Europa League round of 16 draw

Ferencváros (HUN) vs Braga (POR)﻿

Panathinaikos (GRE) vs Real Betis (ESP)﻿﻿﻿﻿

Genk (BEL) vs Freiburg (GER)﻿

Celta (ESP) vs Lyon (FRA)﻿

Stuttgart (GER) vs Porto (POR)﻿

Nottingham Forest (ENG) vs Midtjylland (DEN)﻿

Bologna (ITA) vs Roma (ITA)﻿

Lille (FRA) vs ﻿Aston Villa (ENG)

Europa League quarter-final draw

Ferencváros / Braga vs Panathinaikos / Real Betis

Genk / Freiburg vs Celta / Lyon

Stuttgart / Porto vs Nottingham Forest / Midtjylland

Bologna / Roma vs Lille / Aston Villa

Europa League semi-final draw

Ferencváros/Braga/Panathinaikos/Real Betis vs Genk/Freiburg/Celta/Lyon

Stuttgart/Porto/Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland vs Bologna/Roma/Lille/Aston Villa

When are the Europa League knockout phase matches?

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)

How did the Europa League round of 16 draw work?

The fixtures for the round of 16 were determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:

a. The clubs were paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8).

b. The clubs in each seeded pair were drawn into one of two positions in the round of 16, against the relevant winner of the knockout phase play-offs, whose position was determined by the knockout phase play-off draw in accordance with Paragraph 19.02.

How did the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws work?

The quarter-final and semi-final pairings were determined according to Annex B. Seeded teams, the teams ranked 1 to 4 after the league phase, play the return leg at home in the quarter-finals, and teams ranked 1 and 2 also play the return leg of the semi-finals at home. If a seeded team was beaten in any round, the team that eliminates them takes over their seeding position in the bracket path (i.e. the higher ranking for seeding purposes is not recalculated after each round).

Was there a draw for the Europa League final?

As the teams were designated to a side of the bracket by the draw for the knockout phase play-off / round of 16, no draw was made for the final. The winners of the semi-final on the silver side of the bracket are designated as the nominal home team for the final.