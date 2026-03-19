Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times
Thursday, March 19, 2026
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The quarter-final ties for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League include Porto vs Nottingham Forest.
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The UEFA Europa League quarter-final ties are set following the conclusion of the round of 16 on Thursday.
Quarter-finals
First legs
Wednesday 8 April
Braga vs Real Betis (18:45 CET)
Thursday 9 April
Bologna vs Aston Villa
Porto vs Nottingham Forest
Freiburg vs Celta
Second legs
Thursday 16 April
Celta vs Freiburg (18:45 CET)
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Nottingham Forest vs Porto
Real Betis vs Braga
Kick-off times 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated
The quarter-finals kick off as Braga host Real Betis at 18:45 CET on Wednesday 8 April, with the other three fixtures getting under way on Thursday 9 April 21:00 CET.
The return legs take place the following week, all on Thursday 16 April, with Celta vs Freiburg at 18:45 CET and the other three returns at 21:00 CET, with the victor of each tie sealing a semi-final place.
Road to Istanbul
Semi finals (30 April & 7 May)
Braga/Real Betis vs Freiburg/Celta
Porto/Nottingham Forest vs Bologna/Aston Villa
Final (20 May)
Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul