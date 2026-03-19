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Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

Thursday, March 19, 2026

The quarter-final ties for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League include Porto vs Nottingham Forest.

Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final ties are set following the conclusion of the round of 16 on Thursday.

See the fixtures

Quarter-finals

First legs
Wednesday 8 April
Braga vs Real Betis (18:45 CET)

Thursday 9 April
Bologna vs Aston Villa
Porto vs Nottingham Forest
Freiburg vs Celta

Second legs
Thursday 16 April
Celta vs Freiburg (18:45 CET)
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Nottingham Forest vs Porto
Real Betis vs Braga

Kick-off times 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated

The quarter-finals kick off as Braga host Real Betis at 18:45 CET on Wednesday 8 April, with the other three fixtures getting under way on Thursday 9 April 21:00 CET.

The return legs take place the following week, all on Thursday 16 April, with Celta vs Freiburg at 18:45 CET and the other three returns at 21:00 CET, with the victor of each tie sealing a semi-final place.

Road to Istanbul

Semi finals (30 April & 7 May)
Braga/Real Betis vs Freiburg/Celta
Porto/Nottingham Forest vs Bologna/Aston Villa

Final (20 May)
Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

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