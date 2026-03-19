Europa League quarter-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final ties are set following the conclusion of the round of 16 on Thursday.

See the fixtures

Quarter-finals First legs

Wednesday 8 April

Braga vs Real Betis (18:45 CET) Thursday 9 April

Bologna vs Aston Villa

Porto vs Nottingham Forest

Freiburg vs Celta Second legs

Thursday 16 April

Celta vs Freiburg (18:45 CET)

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Nottingham Forest vs Porto

Real Betis vs Braga Kick-off times 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated

The quarter-finals kick off as Braga host Real Betis at 18:45 CET on Wednesday 8 April, with the other three fixtures getting under way on Thursday 9 April 21:00 CET.

The return legs take place the following week, all on Thursday 16 April, with Celta vs Freiburg at 18:45 CET and the other three returns at 21:00 CET, with the victor of each tie sealing a semi-final place.