Freiburg vs Celta Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Celta are set to travel to Freiburg for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 9 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadion am Wolfswinkel, Freiburg﻿

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 16 April (18:45 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Four-time winners of Germany's second tier, and losing German Cup finalists in 2021/22, Freiburg are enjoying their best European campaign, after making it through the Europa League round of 16 at the third attempt. The Breisgau side lost 2-0 home and away to Sevilla in the 2013/14 group stage in their only previous encounters with Spanish sides, but Julian Schuster's side are on a run of nine straight European home wins and have earned the right to dream.

Claudio Giráldez's Celta have a few more kilometres on their European clock than Freiburg, but have been absent from continental competition since they reached a club pinnacle by reaching their first major European semi-final, narrowly missing out against Manchester United in the 2016/17 Europa League. They have yet to win in three UEFA games in Germany (D1 L2, including a 2-1 loss at Stuttgart in this season's league phase), but showed their strength on the road in a 2-0 win at Lyon in their round of 16 decider.

Freiburg vs Celta facts

Every Freiburg Europa League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Freiburg: To follow

Celta: To follow

Every Celta Europa League goal so far

Form guide

Freiburg

Form: LWWLLD (most recent game first)

Latest: Freiburg 2-3 Bayern, 04/04, German Bundesliga

Celta

Form: WLWDDL

Latest: Valencia 2-3 Celta, 05/04, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Julian Schuster, Freiburg coach: "It's the first time that we have the opportunity to play in the quarter-finals. I'm really happy for the boys, for the team, for all the people who have been here at this club for a long time, and also for our supporters. We're on this journey through Europe and it's really exciting."

Claudio Giráldez, Celta coach: "We know how difficult it is to reach the Europa League quarter-finals. We're enjoying the moment – that’s the beauty of football, it brings people together. We're proud to make everyone at the club happy."

Reporter's view

To follow