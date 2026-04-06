Braga vs Real Betis Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Braga are preparing to host Real Betis in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 8 April (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga﻿

What: Europa League quarter-final first leg

Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Braga boss Carlos Vicens knows plenty about football from his native Spain, though Os Arsenalistas have also benefited from the know-how he picked up in a number of years working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Portuguese side showed their ruthlessness at home as they overturned a 2-0 deficit in the round of 16, beating Ferencváros 4-0 in Braga for what was their 80th win in this competition.

Like Vicens, Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini counts Man City among his former employers, and is on a mission to take his side to their second European final in as many seasons, having lost to Chelsea in the 2024/25 Conference League decider. Their away record in this season's Europa League has been hit and miss (W2 D1 L2), but in Antony, Cédric Bakambu, Héctor Bellerín and injured captain Isco, they have a wealth of flair and European nous in their ranks.

Braga vs Real Betis facts

Every Braga Europa League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Braga: To follow

Real Betis: To follow

Every Real Betis Europa League goal so far

Form guide

Braga

Form: WLWLDW (most recent game first)

Latest: Moreirense 0-1 Braga, 04/04, Portuguese First Division

Real Betis

Form: DLWDLL

Latest: Real Betis 0-0 Espanyol, 04/04, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Carlos Vicens, Braga coach: "When you are a team that presses high and loses a lot of second balls, even if none of them lead to chances, the energy of the game goes towards the team that is winning those duels. We had two options [in the round of 16 decider against Ferencváros]: either wait and avoid losing second balls, or go for them and make sure we were intense and aggressive enough to win them. That’s what happened in the first half and gave us the advantage."

Aitor Ruibal, Real Betis forward: "It’s very exciting [to be involved in the club's first Europa League quarter-final]. I’m very happy for my team-mates, for the fans and for the club. It is something historic. We have to celebrate it and we're excited about wanting to carry on further."

Reporter's view

Inês de Oliveira Martins, Braga reporter

To follow