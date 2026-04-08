Braga 1-1 Real Betis: Cucho Hernández penalty earns visitors a draw in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Cucho Hernández's second-half penalty cancelled out an early Florian Grillitsch opener as Braga and Real Betis settled for a draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Key moments 5' Grillitsch flicks Braga in front

24' Bartra heads against the post

37' Horníček denies Cucho Hernández

56' Pau López pushes Grillitsch strike away

61' Cucho Hernández smashes home equalising penalty

Match in brief: Real Betis battle back

It's fascinatingly poised ahead of the return in Seville next week after a tight, engaging affair at Estádio Municipal de Braga ended all square.

As it happened: Braga 1-1 Betis

The hosts got off to a lightning start, Diego Rodrigues delivering a low corner and Grillitsch applying a delightful improvised flicked finish at the near post to give his side the early lead.

Braga got off to a fast start through Florian Grillitsch's opener AFP via Getty Images

Betis came close to an equaliser after 24 minutes, centre-back Marc Bartra rising to meet Marc Roca's curling free-kick but seeing his glancing header hit the post and bounce away from danger.

Braga goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček then had to be alert ten minutes before half-time to tip away Cucho Hernández's close-range header as the visitors began to ramp up the pressure in search of a leveller.

Star Betis winger Antony was introduced as a half-time substitute to try to inject some pace and trickery for the visitors, but it was Braga who had the first meaningful effort of the second period, Grillitsch winding one up from range and forcing Pau López into a good save.

On the hour mark, though, Betis were handed a lifeline when Jean-Baptiste Gorby fouled Abde Ezzalzouli in the box, with Cucho Hernández emphatically dispatching his penalty into the left-hand corner to draw his side level.

Cucho Hernández was clinical from the spot to equalise for Betis Getty Images

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the closing stages as both teams appeared content with the draw, with all attentions now turning towards the deciding encounter next week.

Inês de Oliveira Martins, reporting from Estádio Municipal de Braga

Braga got off to a perfect start through Grillitsch and remained the more dangerous side for much of the first half, pressing well and creating the clearer chances. Betis had enjoyed a couple of openings themselves but stepped it up after the break, finding their equaliser and taking control thereafter. The tie remains wide open and finely poised before the second leg.

Reaction

Vítor Gómez, Braga defender, to UEFA: "We started the game very well, with real confidence. We knew how difficult this match would be, especially because of Betis' threat on the counter. The penalty came from exactly that kind of move. Now we have to approach the next game in the same way we approached this one: with the same desire to win."

Antony, Betis forward, to UEFA: "In the first half, we needed to be more alert and more tuned in to the game. Braga are a side with real quality on the ball. We needed to show more patience in the press. We improved in those areas after the break. The coach spoke to us a lot. Of course we wanted to come away with the win, but this is not a bad result."

Key stats

• This was the first ever UEFA match between these two sides.

• Braga have now lost just two of their last 18 UEFA competition matches (W12 D4).

• This was the hosts' 98th match in the Europa League era (group stage/league phase to final); No other club has managed more.

• Betis are unbeaten in their last five UEFA matches against Portuguese opponents (W3 D2).

• The Spanish side were appearing at this stage of the Europa League for the first time.

Line-ups

Braga: Horníček; Gómez, Lagerbielke, Niakaté, Arrey-Mbi; Rodrigues (Moutinho 18), Gorby, Grillitsch (Demir Ege Tıknaz 84); Martínez (Dorgeles 77), Pau Victor (Gabriel Moscardo 84), Horta (Fran Navarro 77)

Real Betis: Pau López; Aitor Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez; Fidalgo (Sergi Altimira 62), Amrabat (Antony 46), Marc Roca (Deossa 62); Fornals, Cucho Hernández (Chimy Ávila 82), Abde Ezzalzouli (Riquelme 77)