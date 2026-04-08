Braga 1-1 Real Betis highlights: Cucho Hernández penalty earns visitors a draw in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Cucho Hernández's second-half penalty cancelled out an early Florian Grillitsch opener as Braga and Real Betis settled for a draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Key moments 5' Grillitsch flicks Braga in front

24' Bartra heads against the post

37' Horníček denies Cucho Hernández

56' Pau López pushes Grillitsch strike away

61' Cucho Hernández smashes home equalising penalty

Match in brief: Real Betis battle back

The tie is fascinatingly poised ahead of the return in Seville next week after a tight, engaging affair at Estádio Municipal de Braga ended all square.

As it happened: Braga 1-1 Betis

The hosts got off to a lightning start, Diego Rodrigues delivering a low corner and Grillitsch applying a delightful improvised flicked finish at the near post to give his side the early lead.

Braga got off to a fast start through Florian Grillitsch's opener AFP via Getty Images

Betis came close to an equaliser after 24 minutes, centre-back Marc Bartra rising to meet Marc Roca's curling free-kick with a glancing header that hit the post and bounce away from danger.

Braga goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček then had to be alert ten minutes before half-time to tip away Cucho Hernández's close-range header as the visitors began to ramp up the pressure in search of a leveller.

Star winger Antony was introduced as a half-time substitute to try to inject some pace and trickery for the visitors, but it was Braga who had the first meaningful effort of the second period, Grillitsch Pau López into a good save from range.

On the hour, though, Betis were handed a lifeline when Jean-Baptiste Gorby fouled Abde Ezzalzouli in the box, Cucho Hernández emphatically dispatching his penalty into the left-hand corner to draw his side level.

Cucho Hernández was clinical from the spot to equalise for Betis Getty Images

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the closing stages as both teams appeared content with the draw, all attentions now turning towards the deciding encounter next week.

Inês de Oliveira Martins, reporting from Estádio Municipal de Braga

Braga got off to a perfect start through Grillitsch and remained the more dangerous side for much of the first half, pressing well and creating the clearer chances. Betis had enjoyed a couple of openings themselves but stepped it up after the break, finding their equaliser and taking control thereafter. The tie remains wide open and finely balanced before the second leg.

Reaction

Carlos Vivens, Braga coach: "We always want to win and the team did their best. We showed a brave side, managed an early goal and maybe could have got a second. But perhaps the situation we were in showed – we're in the quarter-finals and that weighs on us a bit. At half-time we talked about that, that we don't have to fear anything, and we created some opportunities, although fewer than in the first half."

Vítor Gómez, Braga defender, to UEFA: "We started the game very well, with real confidence. We knew how difficult this match would be, especially because of Betis' threat on the counter. The penalty came from exactly that kind of move. Now we have to approach the next game in the same way we approached this one, with the same desire to win."

Braga reaction: Florian Grillitsch on first-leg draw against Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "It's a good result, although not decisive for the tie. We played well in the first half and created numerous chances, but we just couldn't convert them. The second half was more even and we were able to find the net with that penalty. We'll be playing at home next week against a good team, so we'll need to be solid defensively. This result doesn't guarantee our qualification."

Antony, Real Betis forward, to UEFA: "In the first half, we needed to be more alert and more tuned in to the game. Braga are a side with real quality on the ball. We needed to show more patience in the press. We improved in those areas after the break. The coach spoke to us a lot. Of course we wanted to come away with the win, but this is not a bad result."

Real Betis reaction: Antony on quarter-final first leg

Key stats

• This was the first ever match between these two sides.

• Braga have now lost just two of their last 18 European games (W12 D4).

• This was the hosts' 98th match in the Europa League era (group stage/league phase to final); no other club has more.

• Betis are unbeaten in their last five matches against Portuguese opponents (W3 D2).

• The Spanish side are appearing at this stage of the Europa League for the first time.

Line-ups

Braga: Horníček; Gómez, Lagerbielke, Niakaté, Arrey-Mbi; Rodrigues (Moutinho 18), Gorby, Grillitsch (Demir Ege Tıknaz 84); Martínez (Dorgeles 77), Pau Victor (Gabriel Moscardo 84), Horta (Fran Navarro 77)

Real Betis: Pau López; Aitor Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez; Fidalgo (Sergi Altimira 62), Amrabat (Antony 46), Marc Roca (Deossa 62); Fornals, Cucho Hernández (Chimy Ávila 82), Abde Ezzalzouli (Riquelme 77)