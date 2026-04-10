Nottingham Forest vs Porto Europa League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday, April 10, 2026
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Where to watch, predicted line-ups and team news for this UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg.
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Nottingham Forest are preparing to host Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.
Match at a glance
When: Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)
Where: City Ground, Nottingham
What: Europa League quarter-final second leg
First leg: Porto 1-1 Nottingham Forest
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What you need to know
"We need to go into the game with the same energy and the same link-up play that we started with [in the first leg]," said Porto's William Gomes as he looked ahead to the decider in Nottingham. Porto lost 2-0 at the City Ground last season in their only previous visit, and their record in England is not encouraging (W1 D3 L20), but their quality is not in doubt.
Forest, like Porto, are two-time European champions, but in terms of recent European experience, the Portuguese side are more seasoned campaigners. Ex-Porto boss Vítor Pereira has steadied Forest in the course of a complicated domestic season, but they are still fighting for their place in the Premier League, and have lost their two most recent Europa League home games.
Possible line-ups
Forest: To follow
Porto: To follow
Form guide
Forest
Form: DWWDLD (most recent first)
Next: Forest vs Aston Villa, 12/04, English Premier League
Porto
Form: DDWWWW
Next: Estoril vs Porto, 12/04, Portuguese First Division
Views from the camps
Vítor Pereira, Forest coach: "It was a good result [in the first leg]. The players that started did good work. It was not a game where we created a lot. At 1-1 at half-time in the tie, it's open, and we're at home to decide who qualifies."
Francesco Farioli, Porto coach: "We need to repeat the same performance with a better level of finishing. At some moments [in the first leg], we had better pressure between the boxes, but we need to find space in a better way. We did our things the right way, and we created good chances. We weren't as consistent as we usually are in games. We barely conceded a shot on target."
Reporter's view
To follow