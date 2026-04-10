Aston Villa vs Bologna Europa League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Aston Villa are preparing to host Bologna in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham﻿

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg

First leg: Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Following a third successive defeat against Villa (this time at home), the situation does not look particularly bright for Bologna. The Italian side also remain winless in six games against English sides (D1 L5), but they have won their last five Europa League away fixtures since they lost 1-0 at Villa Park in September.

"It will be difficult in England, especially considering their third goal in added time," said midfielder Remo Freuler. "But, in football, anything is possible." Villa will be aware of that old maxim too. They are unbeaten in 11 European home games (W10 D1), though plenty of members of Unai Emery's squad will remember that last defeat; a 4-2 loss against Olympiacos that cost them a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League final.

Europa League highlights: Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa

Possible line-ups

Villa: To follow

Bologna: To follow

Every Aston Villa Europa League goal so far

Form guide

Villa

Form: WWWLWL (most recent first)

Next: Nottingham Forest vs Villa, 12/04, English Premier League

Bologna

Form: LWLWWD

Next: Bologna vs Lecce, 12/04, Italian Serie A

Views from the camps

Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach: "There is still the second leg and I know [Bologna] are dangerous. They're going to try to suppress us. My message inside the dressing room is to keep respecting what Bologna can do in the second leg."

Vincenzo Italiano, Bologna coach: "We are really disappointed because we deserved a different result for our performance [in the first leg]. We dominated the first half and created enough chances to win the game. Now we will try to put in another good performance in the return leg and see what happens."

Every Bologna Europa League goal so far

Reporter's view

To follow