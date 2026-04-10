Aston Villa vs Bologna Europa League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday, April 10, 2026
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Where to watch, predicted line-ups and team news for this UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg.
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Aston Villa are preparing to host Bologna in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.
Match at a glance
When: Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)
Where: Villa Park, Birmingham
What: Europa League quarter-final second leg
First leg: Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What you need to know
Following a third successive defeat against Villa (this time at home), the situation does not look particularly bright for Bologna. The Italian side also remain winless in six games against English sides (D1 L5), but they have won their last five Europa League away fixtures since they lost 1-0 at Villa Park in September.
"It will be difficult in England, especially considering their third goal in added time," said midfielder Remo Freuler. "But, in football, anything is possible." Villa will be aware of that old maxim too. They are unbeaten in 11 European home games (W10 D1), though plenty of members of Unai Emery's squad will remember that last defeat; a 4-2 loss against Olympiacos that cost them a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League final.
Possible line-ups
Villa: To follow
Bologna: To follow
Form guide
Villa
Form: WWWLWL (most recent first)
Next: Nottingham Forest vs Villa, 12/04, English Premier League
Bologna
Form: LWLWWD
Next: Bologna vs Lecce, 12/04, Italian Serie A
Views from the camps
Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach: "There is still the second leg and I know [Bologna] are dangerous. They're going to try to suppress us. My message inside the dressing room is to keep respecting what Bologna can do in the second leg."
Vincenzo Italiano, Bologna coach: "We are really disappointed because we deserved a different result for our performance [in the first leg]. We dominated the first half and created enough chances to win the game. Now we will try to put in another good performance in the return leg and see what happens."
Reporter's view
To follow