Real Betis vs Braga Europa League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Betis are preparing to host Braga in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg﻿

First leg: Braga 1-1 Real Betis

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

After watching his side take an early lead against Real Betis in the first leg before conceding a second-half equaliser from the spot, Braga's Ricardo Horta said: "One key point is Betis' transitions. We know we can hardly afford to lose the ball because they are very strong in those moments, and now we are fully aware of that kind of threat. We will go into the second leg with real ambition."

Braga have visited Betis' neighbours Sevilla twice in UEFA competition, losing 2-0 in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage and winning 4-3 in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs. Betis, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight European home games (W6 D2) and eager to take a step towards a second continental final in as many seasons, having lost to Chelsea in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League decider.

Europa League highlights: Braga 1-1 Real Betis

Possible line-ups

Real Betis: To follow

Braga: To follow

Real Betis reaction: Antony on quarter-final first leg

Form guide

Real Betis

Form: DDLWDL (most recent first)

Next: Osasuna vs Real Betis, 12/04, Spanish Liga

Braga

Form: DWLWLD

Next: Braga vs Arouca, 12/04, Portuguese First Division

Views from the camps

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "Of course, it is better to decide it at home, with our fans behind us. We will have 60,000 people backing the team. But we cannot think the job is done. We still have to beat a good side. For me, the most important thing is to use the ball well and win it back quickly when we lose it."

Carlos Vicens, Braga coach: "At La Cartuja, we know it's not going to be easy. But when you get to these rounds of the Europa League, you know it's going to be difficult. We will try our best. We will try to maximise our options and go there with confidence, with spirit, with effort and more united than ever as a team. We need to be clinical in both boxes, attacking and defending. When you get to this level of game, the details make the difference."

Braga reaction: Florian Grillitsch on first-leg draw against Real Betis

Reporter's view

To follow