Celta 1-3 Freiburg (agg: 1-6): Visitors ease into Europa League semi-finals with dominant victory

Freiburg became the first team into the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after comfortably beating Celta 3-1 in Vigo to seal a 6-1 aggregate victory.

Key moments 33' Stunning Matanović volley opens scoring

39' Second slotted in by Suzuki

51' Suzuki adds a third

58' Scherhant strikes against the woodwork

90+1' Swedberg sweeps in late consolation

Match in brief: Freiburg finish the job

Freiburg have reached their first ever Europa League semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

It was always going to be an uphill task for the hosts following Freiburg's dominant display in the first leg last week, and despite a fervent atmosphere of expectation at kick-off they were unable to get themselves back in the tie.

As it happened: Celta 1-3 Freiburg (1-6 agg)

Following a quiet opening half-an-hour, Igor Matanović dashed any hopes of a Celta comeback with a moment of magic, latching onto Jordy Makengo's header and striking a sublime left-footed volley from outside the box into the top-left corner.

Just six minutes later Freiburg's progress was all but sealed as attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki finished off a fine team move from Jan-Niklas Beste's cutback.

Celta coach Claudio Giráldez made four substitutions at the break as a final roll of the dice, but it was the visitors who added a third in the 52nd minute, Suzuki getting his second by stroking in after Johan Manzambi had been denied.

Substitute Derry Scherhant came agonisingly close to a fourth for his team after a bending effort hit the right-hand post, while Celta's Ferran Jutglà was denied a consolation as his header bounced off the woodwork.

There was just enough time for Williot Swedberg to tuck in a fine finish with the last kick off the game to give the home fans something to cheer about, but it is impressive Freiburg who will now face Braga as they can look forward to a first-ever UEFA competition semi-finals.

Celta have been knocked out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage for the fourth time UEFA via Getty Images

Andrea De Ferrater, reporting from Estadio Balaidos

Freiburg reach the Europa League semi-finals for the first time in their history after an outstanding all-round performance across the tie. Clinical in attack, solid at the back and composed throughout, they never allowed the hosts back into the contest. Celta deserve credit for persevering until the end, Swedberg's late goal offering some consolation.

Reaction

Julian Schuster, Freiburg head coach, speaking to UEFA: "I think over both matches it was a fantastic performance. We built on what we did last week. It wasn’t easy to play here, so it’s really special that we’ve reached the next round."

Claudio Giraldez, Celta head coach, speaking to UEFA: "I think the team rose to the occasion. It’s a shame to go out feeling like this, but overall we competed very well in difficult moments. Reaching the quarter-finals is an achievement, and the frustration we feel now will drive us to come back stronger next year. Credit to Freiburg, who were the better and more deserving side."

Freiburg reaction: Jan-Niklas Beste on advancing to semi-finals

Matthias Ginter, Freiburg defender, speaking to UEFA: "We're very happy. It was difficult at the beginning, the Celta fans were very loud. But we showed character today with the first goal. I think it was very important for us. With 3-0 from the first leg, it was the perfect moment for us. But we didn't relax at any moment in the overall tie."

Philipp Lienhart, Freiburg defender, speaking to UEFA: "Really happy to reach the semi-finals. We worked very hard. It was a tough game here, the fans were really loud. It wasn't easy but we did a great job and we deserved to win this game."

Key stats

• Celta have now lost their last five European games against German teams.

• This was just their third defeat in their last ten home matches in UEFA competition (W6 D1).

• Freiburg have become the 18th different German club to reach the UEFA Cup/Europa League semi-finals. That is five more than any other nation, with England and Italy next on 13.

• Julian Schuster's side have lost only two of their last 12 UEFA competition matches (W8 D2).

• Freiburg have scored three or more goals in their last three Europa League games, notching a total of 11.

Line-ups

Celta: Radu; Javi Rodríguez, Lago (Carreira 46), Alonso; Rueda (El-Abdellaoui 46), Vecino (Álvarez 64), Moriba (Swedberg 46), Mingueza; Fer López, Borja Iglesias (Aspas 46), Jutglà

Freiburg: Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein; Manzambi; Beste (Irié 83), Suzuki, Grifo (Scherhant 56); Matanović (Höler 56)