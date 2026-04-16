Aston Villa 4-0 Bologna (agg: 7-1): Villans cruise into Europa League semi-finals
Thursday, April 16, 2026
Article summary
Ollie Watkins' third goal of the tie set Aston Villa on their way to an emphatic victory over Bologna, sealing their place in the Europa League semi-finals.
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Ollie Watkins' third goal of the tie set Aston Villa on their way to an emphatic victory over Bologna, sealing their place in the Europa League semi-finals.
Key moments
16: Watkins slots in Rogers pass
25: Ravaglia saves Rogers penalty
26: Buendía fires Villa 5-1 ahead in tie
39: Rogers strikes from tight angle
86: Konsa rifles in crowning fourth
Match in brief: Villa cruise to semi-finals
Bologna had won all five of their away matches in this season's competition and arrived intent on extending that record with a memorable comeback.
Ollie Watkins soon stifled the Italian side's ambitions by putting Villa 4-1 ahead on aggregate, slotting in from Morgan Rogers' pass for his third goal of the tie.
Federico Ravaglia then dived to tip Rogers' penalty away, only for the visiting goalkeeper to twice be beaten by fierce strikes from Emiliano Buendía and Rogers at his right-hand post.
A less eventful second half ensued, Riccardo Orsolini having a shot deflected behind after the visitors made a triple substitution at half-time.
Martínez also plunged to save a Nikola Moro strike as Villa before Ezri Konsa struck from inside the box with four minutes remaining as his side set up an all-English tie against Nottingham Forest.
Line-ups
Villa: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; McGinn (Bailey 64), Onana (Bogarde 78), Tielemans (Douglas Luis 78), Buendía; Watkins (Abraham 64), Rogers (Sancho 74)
Bologna: Ravaglia, João Mário (Zortea 46), Vitík, Casale (Heggem 82), Miranda; Moro, Freuler (Sohm 46), Ferguson; Bernardeschi (Orsolini 46), Castro (Odgaard 78), Rowe
Faye Hackwell, reporting from Villa Park
A third semi-final in three seasons for Unai Emery's side as Villa cruise into the last four. The majority of their victories this campaign have been by narrow margins, but tonight they found their groove early on and the goals flowed then they comfortably saw out the game. Bologna will be disappointed not to have posed more of a challenge tonight after their strong showing last week, but can look back on their journey to the quarter-finals with pride — their thrilling round of 16 success in extra time against Roma one of many highlights.
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Key stats
- Villa have won all four of their European meetings with Bologna, including two previous encounters in Birmingham: 2-0 in the 2024/25 Champions League league phase and 1-0 on Matchday 1 of this season’s Europa League.
- The English side are unbeaten in six matches against Italian opposition (W5 D1).
- The Villans have won two and lost two of their four European two‑legged ties against Italian clubs; this is their first victory since a penalty shoot‑out win over Inter in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup first round.
- This was Villa's first quarter‑final in the Europa League era. They reached the last eight twice in the UEFA Cup, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Barcelona in 1977/78 and on away goals against Atlético de Madrid in 1997/98.
- Unai Emery's side have won 15 of their last 17 European matches (L2), including their most recent nine — the longest winning streak in the club's history.
- Seventeen of their last 19 European home matches have ended in Villa victories (D1 L1), including the last nine.
- Bologna's only previous two‑legged tie against an English club was a 5–3 aggregate defeat by Fulham in the 2002 Intertoto Cup final.
- This was Bologna’s first quarter‑final in the Europa League era – their debut season in the competition. They previously reached the last eight twice in the UEFA Cup, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Sporting CP in 1990/91 and beating Lyon 3-2 on aggregate in 1998/99.
- Bologna have lost only three of their last 17 European matches (W8 D6), all against Villa.
- They had won both European ties in which they trailed by two goals or more after the first leg — both in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup, overturning a 3-1 loss to beat Hearts 4-3 on aggregate in the second round and in the third round recovering from a 3-0 defeat to Admira Wacker before progressing on penalties after levelling the tie 3-3.
What's next?
Aston Villa meet Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.