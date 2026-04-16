Aston Villa 4-0 Bologna (agg: 7-1): Villans cruise into Europa League semi-finals

Ollie Watkins' third goal of the tie set Aston Villa on their way to an emphatic victory over Bologna, sealing their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Key moments 16: Watkins slots in Rogers pass

25: Ravaglia saves Rogers penalty

26: Buendía fires Villa 5-1 ahead in tie

39: Rogers strikes from tight angle

86: Konsa rifles in crowning fourth



Match in brief: Villa cruise to semi-finals

Bologna had won all five of their away matches in this season's competition and arrived intent on extending that record with a memorable comeback.

Ollie Watkins soon stifled the Italian side's ambitions by putting Villa 4-1 ahead on aggregate, slotting in from Morgan Rogers' pass for his third goal of the tie.

Federico Ravaglia then dived to tip Rogers' penalty away, only for the visiting goalkeeper to twice be beaten by fierce strikes from Emiliano Buendía and Rogers at his right-hand post.

A less eventful second half ensued, Riccardo Orsolini having a shot deflected behind after the visitors made a triple substitution at half-time.

Martínez also plunged to save a Nikola Moro strike as Villa before Ezri Konsa struck from inside the box with four minutes remaining as his side set up an all-English tie against Nottingham Forest.

As it happened: Villa 4-0 Bologna

Line-ups

Villa: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; McGinn (Bailey 64), Onana (Bogarde 78), Tielemans (Douglas Luis 78), Buendía; Watkins (Abraham 64), Rogers (Sancho 74)

Bologna: Ravaglia, João Mário (Zortea 46), Vitík, Casale (Heggem 82), Miranda; Moro, Freuler (Sohm 46), Ferguson; Bernardeschi (Orsolini 46), Castro (Odgaard 78), Rowe

Faye Hackwell, reporting from Villa Park

A third semi-final in three seasons for Unai Emery's side as Villa cruise into the last four. The majority of their victories this campaign have been by narrow margins, but tonight they found their groove early on and the goals flowed then they comfortably saw out the game. Bologna will be disappointed not to have posed more of a challenge tonight after their strong showing last week, but can look back on their journey to the quarter-finals with pride — their thrilling round of 16 success in extra time against Roma one of many highlights.

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