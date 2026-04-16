Real Betis 2-4 Braga (agg 3-5): Braga comeback shocks Betis in Europa League quarter-final second leg

Braga produced a comeback for the ages as they responded to conceding two early goals to beat Real Betis 4-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate to reach their first Europa League semi-final in 15 years, where they'll play Freiburg.

Key moments 13' Antony heads in to open scoring

26' Abde Ezzalzouli taps in following smart Fornals move

38' Pau Victor pulls one back for Braga with first shot on target

49' Vitor Carvalho header levels on the night and on aggregate

53' Ricardo Horta penalty completes turnaround for visitors

74' Gorby volley gives Braga cushion and clinches progression



Match in brief: Braga's incredible comeback

The home side started brightest and Cucho Hernández curled narrowly wide but Braga didn't heed the warning. Just seconds later, Betis had their opener as Abde Ezzalzouli lifted a cross to the waiting Antony, who steered in a delicate, cushioned header off the far post.

Antony guides in a deft header to open the scoring for Real Betis UEFA via Getty Images

It wasn't long before they had a second as well. This time Pablo Fornals was the architect, playing a smart one-two with Antony before crossing for Ezzalzouli to tap in.

Just when it seemed like Betis might pull away for good, Braga hit back with their first shot on target, Pau Victor taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score - and it was a clear turning point in the game.

Pau Victor starts the Braga comeback as he scores to make it 2-1 Getty Images

Braga built on that goal by levelling soon after the restart as Vitor Carvalho headed in Ricardo Horta's free kick, but even better was to come for the visitors. Four minutes later, Ricardo Horta put them ahead with a penalty after Demir Ege Tıknaz was brought down by Sofyan Amrabat.

Betis were stunned and there was time for one more from the away side. Perhaps their best of the night, a soaring volley from Jean-Baptiste Gorby with 16 minutes put gloss on a remarkable victory which few saw coming with half an hour gone.

As it happened: Real Betis 2-4 Braga

Simon Hart, reporting from La Cartuja de Sevilla

Braga have come back from the brink to reach their second Europa League semi-final on a stunning night in Seville. Betis were so dominant in the opening half-hour, running Braga ragged with their impressive pressing and quick counterattacks, yet Carlos Vicens' men capitalised on their hosts' errors ruthlessly to affect a quite astonishing turnaround.

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Key stats

• Braga have won seven of their last eight UEFA two‑legged ties when the first leg finished level.

• Braga have won their last eight UEFA two-legged ties and lost only two of their last 19 UEFA matches (W13 D4).

• Braga have played more matches in the UEFA Europa League era (from the league phase to the final) than any other club, with this fixture marking their 99th appearance in the competition proper.

• The match brought a first defeat for Real Betis in six games against Portuguese opposition in UEFA fixtures (W3 D2).

• Real Betis have scored two or more goals in their last nine UEFA home matches.

• This was the Real Betis' first home defeat in nine UEFA games (W6 D2), following victories in each of the previous four.

Line-ups

Real Betis: Pau López, Bellerín (Deossa 77), Bartra, Diego Llorente, Rodríguez (Valentin Gomez 77); Fornals (Bakambu 77), Amrabat, Fidalgo (Aitor Ruibal 66); Antony (Pablo Garcia 83), Cucho Hernández, Abde Ezzalzouli

Braga: Horníček; Victor Gómez, Vitor Carvalho (Paulo Oliveira 61), Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi (Gabriel Moscardo 20); Gorby, Demir Ege Tıknaz (Fran Navarro 61), Ricardo Horta; Gabri Martínez (Leonardo Lelo 80), Grillitsch, Pau Victor (João Moutinho 80)