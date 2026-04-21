Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Aston Villa are set to travel to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 30 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: City Ground, Nottingham

What: Europa League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

The most recent all-English ties in this competition were both finals; Tottenham's 2025 success against Manchester United and Chelsea's 2019 win against Arsenal. The last knockout encounter was Liverpool's defeat of United in the 2015/16 round of 16, while the only previous all-English semi-final was in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup, Liverpool beating Spurs on away goals.

This, however, will be the first all-Midlands UEFA tie, with Villa's journey from their home stadium to Forest's City Ground a relatively modest 80km. Both sides are former European champions (Forest won back-to-back titles under Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980, while Tony Barton steered the Birmingham club to glory in 1982), but neither have reached a major continental decider since.

In terms of domestic encounters, Villa have the nominal advantage (64 wins to Forest's 40, and 32 draws). The sides drew 1-1 at the City Ground in the Premier League earlier this month, but Forest boss Vítor Pereira will be hoping for something a bit better this time, mindful that his side have not won in ten games at Villa Park (D3 L7) since a 2-0 Premier League success in October 1994.

Every Nottingham Forest Europa League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Nottingham Forest: To follow

Aston Villa: To follow

Every Aston Villa Europa League goal so far

Form guide

Nottingham Forest

Form: WWDDWW (most recent game first)

Next: Sunderland vs Forest, 24/04, English Premier League

Aston Villa

Form: WWDWWW (most recent game first)

Next: Fulham vs Villa, 25/04, English Premier League

Views from the camps

Vítor Pereira, Nottingham Forest coach: "Villa are a strong team. We played them a few days ago, and it's not easy, because they are a Champions League team. But we will be ready for them when the time comes."

Neco Williams, Forest defender: "If you get to the semi-finals of this competition, whatever team you play will be so tough, whether they are in your league or not. It will be a really tough game. But we have confidence and belief and will go into those games with the aim to win."

Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach: "I know how difficult it is to win a European trophy. European competition is very important to us, and it's given me so much in my career as a coach. Now I'm trying to experience that with the players and supporters at Aston Villa. [Forest] have a history in Europe as well, because they won the European Cup like Aston Villa, so it is something special for us and for them. We are going to enjoy the semi-final."

Ollie Watkins, Villa forward: "It's going to be difficult. We've played them twice already this season [3-1 home win and 1-1 draw away] and it's not been easy. But we focus on each game and enjoy the process."

Reporter's view

Steve Bates, match reporter

To follow.