Europa League Tactical Analysis: How João Moutinho orchestrated Braga's win

"We knew how to find the free man," declared Pau Víctor. The Braga forward's succinct verdict on his side's 2-1 victory over Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg highlighted a common theme at the Estádio Municipal on Thursday.

As it happened: Braga 2-1 Freiburg

Facing a player-to-player pressing approach by Julian Schuster's Bundesliga side, Braga delivered a display of controlled possession and penetration to secure the crucial one-goal advantage.

The UEFA technical observer David Adams hailed the capacity of Carlos Vicens' players to create and exploit space.

"Braga's ability to control the tempo and play through player-to-player pressure was key," he explained. "This required players having the technical capacity to receive in tight spaces and combine quickly with limited touches to escape markers and penetrate."

Adams highlighted two moments of "vision, creativity and precise execution" leading to the Braga goals.

Anticipation in the box

The first video illustrates the impact of right-back Victor Gómez. After overloading on one side – "a constant feature for Braga throughout," according to Adams – the cross switches the point of attack to the right. "Victor Gómez shows great anticipation at the far post," explained Adams.

"He anticipates exactly where the full-back will head the ball and times his movement perfectly to be there. The first touch is soft, allowing for the second to be quick and precise, fired between Freiburg's left-back and centre-back, allowing Demir Ege Tıknaz to arrive and score."

The dramatic 92nd-minute winner on the night was all about the enduring creative presence of 39-year-old João Moutinho.

João Moutinho the orchestrator﻿

"Moutinho showed an amazing ability to dictate the game," said Adams. "He was the orchestrator for Braga, showing the technical mastery, decision-making and awareness to control the midfield – all critically important attributes for a No6 to operate at the top level."

As we see in the second video, João Moutinho's moment of magic comes in the 92nd minute as Freiburg sit deep trying to preserve the 1-1 draw.

"With very little space and surrounded by Freiburg players, Moutinho executes a wonderful scoop pass to eliminate nine opponents and free Victor Gómez behind the back line. The defenders are unable to recover to the cut-back zone, leaving a free shot and follow-up finish from Mario Dorgeles.

"Moutinho's leadership in pushing right to the end and his ability and awareness to make the right decisions to eliminate all types of pressure in possession were both instrumental to the outcome of this game."

Chief football officer at the Football Association of Wales, David Adams oversees the senior men's and women's national teams. Formerly a sports science lecturer, he was head of coaching at Swansea City and assistant head coach at Middlesbrough before assuming his current position.