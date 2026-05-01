UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League Tactical Analysis: How João Moutinho orchestrated Braga's win

Friday, May 1, 2026

UEFA technical observer David Adams analyses how two moments of magic secured Braga a crucial first-leg advantage against Freiburg's player-for-player press in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Braga talisman João Moutinho gestures during the Portuguese side's 2-1 semi-final first leg win
Braga talisman João Moutinho gestures during the Portuguese side's 2-1 semi-final first leg win Getty Images

"We knew how to find the free man," declared Pau Víctor. The Braga forward's succinct verdict on his side's 2-1 victory over Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg highlighted a common theme at the Estádio Municipal on Thursday.

As it happened: Braga 2-1 Freiburg

Facing a player-to-player pressing approach by Julian Schuster's Bundesliga side, Braga delivered a display of controlled possession and penetration to secure the crucial one-goal advantage.

The UEFA technical observer David Adams hailed the capacity of Carlos Vicens' players to create and exploit space.

"Braga's ability to control the tempo and play through player-to-player pressure was key," he explained. "This required players having the technical capacity to receive in tight spaces and combine quickly with limited touches to escape markers and penetrate."

Adams highlighted two moments of "vision, creativity and precise execution" leading to the Braga goals.

Anticipation in the box

The first video illustrates the impact of right-back Victor Gómez. After overloading on one side – "a constant feature for Braga throughout," according to Adams – the cross switches the point of attack to the right. "Victor Gómez shows great anticipation at the far post," explained Adams.

"He anticipates exactly where the full-back will head the ball and times his movement perfectly to be there. The first touch is soft, allowing for the second to be quick and precise, fired between Freiburg's left-back and centre-back, allowing Demir Ege Tıknaz to arrive and score."

The dramatic 92nd-minute winner on the night was all about the enduring creative presence of 39-year-old João Moutinho.

João Moutinho the orchestrator﻿

"Moutinho showed an amazing ability to dictate the game," said Adams. "He was the orchestrator for Braga, showing the technical mastery, decision-making and awareness to control the midfield – all critically important attributes for a No6 to operate at the top level."

As we see in the second video, João Moutinho's moment of magic comes in the 92nd minute as Freiburg sit deep trying to preserve the 1-1 draw.

"With very little space and surrounded by Freiburg players, Moutinho executes a wonderful scoop pass to eliminate nine opponents and free Victor Gómez behind the back line. The defenders are unable to recover to the cut-back zone, leaving a free shot and follow-up finish from Mario Dorgeles.

"Moutinho's leadership in pushing right to the end and his ability and awareness to make the right decisions to eliminate all types of pressure in possession were both instrumental to the outcome of this game."

Chief football officer at the Football Association of Wales, David Adams oversees the senior men's and women's national teams. Formerly a sports science lecturer, he was head of coaching at Swansea City and assistant head coach at Middlesbrough before assuming his current position.

More like this

UEFA Europa League Performance Insights: Clinical Braga ride wave of momentum to stun Real Betis
Live 17/04/2026

UEFA Europa League Performance Insights: Clinical Braga ride wave of momentum to stun Real Betis

UEFA Technical Observer Wayne Allison analyses the dramatic shifts in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final decider between Real Betis and Braga, in which two high-pressing sides took turns dominating with dynamic wide play.
Europa League Performance Insights: How box midfield gave Aston Villa the platform to penetrate Lille defence
Live 16/03/2026

Europa League Performance Insights: How box midfield gave Aston Villa the platform to penetrate Lille defence

UEFA's game insights unit and Technical Observer Steve Holland highlights how Unai Emery's flexible in-possession system sought to progress play around, through and over the opposition structure.
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 1, 2026

Selected for you

Highlights, report: Braga snatch late win
Live 30/04/2026

Highlights, report: Braga snatch late win

Mario Dorgeles' added-time winner gave Braga a slender victory at home to Freiburg in their Europa League semi-final first leg.
Meet the last four
Live 30/04/2026

Meet the last four

Get to know the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League semi-finalists.