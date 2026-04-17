UEFA Europa League Performance Insights: Clinical Braga ride wave of momentum to stun Real Betis

Six goals, nearly 100 minutes of drama, and one "pivotal moment typical of a rollercoaster contest" between two energetic and high-pressing teams. That was how UEFA Technical Observer Wayne Allison saw the UEFA Europa League quarter-final decider between Real Betis and Braga.

The turning point in question was a disallowed 31st-minute effort from Abde Ezzalzouli, which came a few minutes after the Real Betis forward had fired his team into a commanding 2-0 lead in the early stages of the game.

As it happened: Real Betis 2-4 Braga

Braga coach Carlos Vicens seized the lifeline. "I used that time [for the VAR check] to speak with some of the players, especially with Florian [Grillitsch], about positioning in the middle of the pitch," he told Canal+ after the game. "Those adjustments helped us control the game a bit more."

Pau Victor's goal for Braga just seven minutes later "changed the energy of the game" further, according to Vicens, whose side turned the match on its head with a dramatic second-half comeback. "Braga were clinical and devastating," said Allison. "They scored four goals from their first four shots on target."

In the analysis below, UEFA's game insights unit delves deeper into the ebb and flow of what Allison called "a fascinating game between teams with contrasting approaches where belief and momentum shifts were crucial".

High pressing strategies

Insights: High-pressing strategies

Starting with a strategy that united both teams, Allison was impressed by the "intensity of the press" on display, "particularly the high press by the Betis midfielders jumping in unison in the first half and Braga's wide players working together in the second half".

Clip one in the first video shows the coordinated actions of the Betis front six, regaining the ball high to open the scoring with a header from Antony. "Betis knew Braga wanted to play through the middle," said Allison. "They stayed compact, created traps and turned the ball over in dangerous areas in a fast and energetic start."

Whereas Betis maintained a "hybrid pressing structure", with a centre-back spare to protect the back line, Braga went all out with a player-to-player approach at times. The second clip shows an example of Betis breaching this press by going long from the goalkeeper. In the third clip, we see Braga regain possession with the same intensity and cohesion that led to the penalty converted by Ricardo Horta in the 53rd minute to take a crucial 3-2 lead.

The impact of Antony and Bellerín

Insights: Braga adapting to wide threat

Allison highlighted the dynamic relationship between winger Antony and right-back Héctor Bellerín as instrumental in Betis' first-half dominance. "They retained the width really well and combined cleverly and with speed, with underlaps and overlaps, while creating space for rotation in midfield," he said.

The first clip in video two shows the relational threat posed by the Betis duo, who alternated with forward runs to penetrate the back line. However, as the second clip illustrates, "Braga adapted in the second half to nullify the threat."

So how did they manage it?

"Attitude and communication," explained Alisson. "The wide players worked harder to restrict Antony and Bellerín, denying them time and space. Communication between a defensive pair is vital. Working together to close the space frustrated the Betis attackers. And if Antony or Bellerín did break free, the recovery runs were fast. They put their bodies on the line to keep Betis out after the break."

Braga's own wide threat

Insights: Braga's second-half change to use width

The second goal by Betis, seen in the first clip of video three, shows exactly how Braga struggled to play through the middle in the first half.

In stark contrast, after the break Braga pursued space out wide to create more attacking opportunities. The second clip illustrates the point. A patient spell of possession on the left leads to the moment Jean-Baptiste Gorby fired the Portuguese side into the semi-finals with the fourth goal.

"By maintaining the width, Braga allowed the midfielders more freedom and created space for the forwards," said Allison. "They could find the forwards easier and looked to attack with triangles and one and two-touch combinations. Their attacks no longer suited Betis."

For Allison, the greater confidence to commit players forward in wide areas – "based on communication and trust that the ball will be held up" – typified the transformation in Braga's mentality after the break.

"The momentum shift was huge," he explained. "The stoppage after the disallowed goal gave them time to tweak and discuss things, to reset. They probably would have been delighted to stay at 2-0 at half-time but they got the extra bonus of a goal. This confirmed they were not out of the game. They identified the dangers and went from there.

"From the Braga coach's perspective, the second half was a dream reaction to adversity from the players."

Coaching focus: the art of pressing

"The art of pressing is all about making play predictable," said Allison. "Both sides displayed excellence at different times."

How?

"When pressing high, one strategy is to overload one side to set traps and condense the play. Both teams used their attackers in player-for-player pressing at times to lock on and force the play into one area. Sometimes, if the goalkeeper is in possession and has not decided which side to play the ball, going player-for-player can avoid the quick pass. Then the first pass to a centre-back; this triggers the press and the players all engage and try to win the ball back. Braga went player-for-player more often, whereas Betis generally had players between the spaces in hybrid pressing positions.

"When the attackers are beaten by the opponents going long, the key is to win the second ball. Betis put on a masterclass in the first half of staying compact, dictating play through the middle, where it was congested, and racing to compete for the second ball."

Who?

"Coaches will work all week on the tactics and the mindset required for high pressing," said Allison. "But, ultimately, it's the players who drive the strategy on the pitch. Players should feel it. It's about attitude. They will know there's nothing worse than finding yourself as the weak link in the chain. As a coach, you have to govern the approach, but, on the pitch, the players need the right attitude to put in the work for the team."

Why?

"Simple. Pressing high brings the biggest reward. The higher possession is won, the greater the chance of scoring."

After a 20-year playing career in England, Wayne Allison took behind-the-scenes coaching jobs before gaining a doctorate for his work on how high-intensity exercise affects decision-making in football. He is currently coaching director at the PGMOL, the body for England's professional referees.