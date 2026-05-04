Rodrigo Zalazar interview: Braga No10 on Europa League ambitions and following in his father's footsteps

"He's been one of the most important people in my career," Rodrigo Zalazar says of father José Luis Zalazar, a former Uruguay international who spent most of his club career with Spanish club Albacete Balompié and was nicknamed 'El Oso' – The Bear.

Aptly dubbed 'El Osito' (The Bear Cub), Zalazar followed in his father's footsteps to reach the professional level but is treading a path of his own in the UEFA Europa League, where he is preparing for a semi-final decider against Freiburg. Braga head to Germany with a 2-1 lead from the first leg, despite Noah Atubolu brilliantly denying Zalazar from the spot.

The 26-year-old told UEFA about his father's defining influence, what it means to wear No10 and his hopes for Europa League glory.

Rodrigo Zalazar on his nickname

Well, it’s really my dad’s nickname – he got it when he was a player. It’s a nickname that means a lot to him. It’s special to him, and obviously, as his children, we hear it a lot and get told stories about it.

On his father's influence

I think he had a huge influence. Ultimately, when you grow up with a dad like that, who played football and was always surrounded by football and people involved in football, who always made you feel that passion for the game, it’s something that’s instilled in you from a very young age. It was always part of our family life from the start.

We were always running around with a ball, and it’s always been like that since I was little. We used to have a big garden and he’d take us out there for a kickabout. I think he’s been one of the most important people in my career, not just as a father, but as a friend, a coach, everything.

Rodrigo Zalazar celebrates after scoring for Braga AFP via Getty Images

On his father's continuing role

He always calls me after every match and we have a chat about what happened, how it went, how I could improve, what I did well. I think he’s a great source of support for me, and having a dad who’s that hands-on and who’s always looking out for all of us – for me and my brothers – is something that really helps me, and I always listen to what he has to say.

On his Europa League joy

It’s a competition I’ve watched since I was very young. It’s something everyone watches, something everyone dreams of playing in. For me, having the opportunity to play in competitions like the Europa League is a dream come true.

On his ambitions

We’re going to give everything to reach the final. It would be a dream come true, and also a part of this great club’s history, to be in a final, which is our objective. It’s not just important for me and my team-mates, but for the club as well. I think my team-mates and the club deserve it for all the work, for all the infrastructure the club has, and for all the staff, those who are with us every day, those you don’t see.

Rodrigo Zalazar lifts team-mate Ricardo Horta after Braga's quarter-final success against Real Betis UEFA via Getty Images

On wearing the No10 shirt

Well, it’s a number my father also wore at almost every club. I think every player dreams of being the team’s No10. Obviously, it’s a number that carries a lot of weight and responsibility, not just because of the number itself, but also because of the players who have worn it before.

It’s a special number. It’s fabulous to wear that number, of course. It’s something you have to do with responsibility and respect.

On players he associates with the number

I’d say Diego Forlán. Lionel Messi, of course. And now I’d add Lamine Yamal.

*This interview was conducted on 27 April 2026.