Official Istanbul UEFA Europa League final jersey revealed

With the 2026 UEFA Europa League final set to light up Istanbul on 20 May, a special-edition official licensed jersey has been unveiled to mark the occasion – available both physically and virtually.

Official UEL Online Store

The Istanbul '26 Europa League jersey celebrates the host city's identity with a bold design rooted in Turkish heritage and the well-known Europa League branding.

Available from 12 May, this limited-edition jersey is sold exclusively via the Europa League online store and at official on-site retail stands in Istanbul during the lead-up to the final. For fans around the world, the jersey can also be worn virtually in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Ultimate Team™, where it will be featured as part of a limited-time in-game campaign running from 13 to 20 May.

Alongside the kit, players will unlock a customisable in-game vanity items package, allowing them to represent the spirit of this historic European club football competition through their Ultimate Team squad.

Inspired by the rich visual culture of Istanbul, the jersey's base pattern incorporates various recognisable city landmarks as well as other elements linked to its identity and the football competition.

Adorning the chest are two powerful symbols: a stylised illustration of Beşiktaş Stadium on the right and the Europa League trophy logo icon placed over the heart on the left – a nod to the passion that fuels the tournament.

At the centre, the Istanbul 2026 final host city logo anchors the jersey, commemorating the ultimate stage of this Europa League season. The official sleeve patches and the No26 on the back finish off the piece.

Whether worn by fans in the stands, on the streets or virtually in-game, the Istanbul '26 jersey is more than just a shirt – it's a tribute to a city steeped in football tradition and the pinnacle moment of this season's Europa League.