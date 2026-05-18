Noah Atubolu interview: Freiburg goalkeeper on his deep connection with the club, preparing for penalties and Europa League final excitement

When Freiburg take to the pitch to face Aston Villa in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League showpiece in Istanbul for the club's first-ever European final, there will be few people it will mean more to than their 23-year-old goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Build-up: Freiburg vs Villa

Born and raised in the western part of the German city, Atubolu has had a key role in his hometown club's success so far this season, playing every minute of the campaign, keeping five clean sheets and, perhaps most notably, making a fine penalty save in the semi-final first leg against Braga at a crucial time in the tie.

Speaking to UEFA, Atubolu reflected on Freiburg's rise, discussed the impact of his coach Julian Schuster and gave an insight into his mental preparations for big moments.

On reaching the final

Freiburg's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

We managed to beat nearly every team, either at home or away, and ended the league phase well. The games weren't always easy for us and then in the knockouts we often found ourselves behind after the first leg, for example against Genk or Braga. We needed to dig deep then and show how strong we are at fighting our way back, and now we're in the final.

I think it's even more special for us than it is for other, perhaps bigger, clubs. We came from somewhere completely different. There were very different times that I wasn't a part of, but many of those in the starting 11 did experience that era, fighting against relegation, battling until the end of the season. We are currently experiencing great times that the club has built up to and we hope it continues.

On his Freiburg connection

I've supported Freiburg since I was 11, 12 years old. My father was, and still is, a Freiburg fan and he's the one that brought me here. We often went to watch the games back then, from the Südtribüne in the old stadium. We watched a lot of games there, some featuring players who are still at the club now: [Matthias] Ginter, Christian Günter and so on.

Those are players that I know, that I once watched play and now one of them [Günter] is my captain and I share the pitch with him. It's a great feeling. I'm from here and my family are also all here. I don't have any tickets left. Everyone is coming: all my friends, family, agents – everyone who's supported me on my way here will be there.

On his most memorable moment from this season

Semi-final highlights: Braga 2-1 Freiburg

The [semi-final] first leg against Braga, where I saved a penalty – that was obviously a great moment for me. And then the second leg, which will forever remain an unforgettable moment in my career. The atmosphere here in the stadium that evening is something that, since I've been playing here or supporting Freiburg, I've never experienced before.

On the impact of coach Julian Schuster

Unfortunately I never played with him, but I know him pretty well as a coach now, because we have been working together since he took over [in 2024]. The success speaks for itself. In the two years that he has been here, we have reached the semi-final of the German Cup and the final of the Europa League.

Last year we finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League. We had a final match of the season last year against Frankfurt here in the stadium which was a battle for the Champions League. So I don't think there is much more to add. The success speaks for him [as a coach] and for us as a team, which is very positive.

On his experience with Germany at EURO U21 last summer

Watch incredible Atubolu save to deny France

It gave me a lot of experience in my young career and it helps with the mentality when you play in knockout phases, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

[The final] was a big game which unfortunately we lost [against England]. I have taken [the experience] with me and turned it into motivation to get into another final as quickly as possible. I have given everything to do that and worked very hard. And now I'm playing in another final and I'm very excited and want to win.

On his preparations for penalties

I analyse a lot, I generally watch a lot of football and I focus on these situations. The improvements just come naturally. But my approach is also that it takes time and effort, which we put in to be as prepared as possible for penalties or match situations. In the end, of course, it might be luck or momentum on your side, but with a lot of work you can really shift good fortune in your favour and build that momentum.

I hope we can get it done by 90 minutes, but if it goes to penalties then I am of course prepared and will give my best. I have only taken part in penalty shoot-outs in youth football – that is actually how I ended up in goal.

This interview was conducted on 11 May 2026.