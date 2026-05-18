Welcome to the 2026 UEFA Europa League final!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Istanbul and the UEFA Europa League final.

It is a privilege to be back in this remarkable and vibrant city, and at one of European football’s finest modern venues, framed by the timeless beauty of the Bosphorus. Beşiktaş Park already hosted one of the most thrilling UEFA Super Cup matches in 2019, and we are looking forward to experiencing the same vibrant atmosphere in one of the most passionate football environments in the world.

I want to thank the Turkish Football Federation and its president, İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu, for their generous hospitality, tireless dedication and commitment to bringing another great final to life. Football has a unique love affair with this country, and that emotion is felt at every step.

I’m delighted to see the Europa League thriving, bringing together tradition and ambition in such a beautiful way. This season has taken us on yet another unforgettable journey – full of drama, unexpected turns, and heroic performances – that once again highlights the strength and prestige of this remarkable competition.

Two exceptional teams have journeyed through challenge and triumph to stand here tonight, one last performance away from a place in history. I wish both sides the courage and excellence to rise to the moment. May the team that shows the greatest heart and brilliance triumph.

İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu, Turkish Football Federation president

We are honoured to welcome you to Istanbul for the Europa League final at Beşiktaş Park, the Pearl of the Bosphorus. After hosting the UEFA Super Cup, this iconic venue is ready to stage another unforgettable night of European football.

With its rich history and cultural heritage, Istanbul is once again bringing together football fans from around the world. I warmly welcome all our guests, especially the supporters of the two finalist teams, and wish you an enjoyable match, a memorable stay and the chance to experience Turkish hospitality at its finest.

Having successfully hosted major events such as UEFA Champions League finals, the UEFA Cup final, Super Cup and the FIFA U-20 World Cup, our country is also preparing for the 2027 UEFA Conference League final, the 2029 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship and UEFA EURO 2032, which will be co-hosted with Italy. We have also submitted declarations of interest to host the 2028 UEFA Women’s Champions League and 2029 UEFA Europa League finals.

This vision is the result of the investment in sport and the development of modern infrastructure over the past 24 years under the leadership of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his valuable support. I would also like to thank my dear friend, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, and UEFA for their involvement during preparations for the final, and I wish success to the two finalist teams.