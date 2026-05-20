Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa highlights: Brilliant Villans win Europa League for the first time

Aston Villa claimed their first European trophy in 44 years and a maiden UEFA Europa League title as goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers sealed an emphatic win against Freiburg in Istanbul.

Key moments 41' Sweet Tielemans volley opens scoring

45+3' Buendía curls in beauty for Villa's second

58' Rogers taps in Buendía cross

70' Onana header hits post

Match in brief: Villa sparkle as Emery works magic again

Coming into this showpiece, Freiburg were dreaming of winning a first major title in the club's history, while Villa were seeking their first silverware in 30 years.

Final as it happened

The other main subplot was the opportunity for decorated Villa coach Unai Emery to win a record-extending fifth Europa League – and with a third different club.

Given the high stakes, it was perhaps not surprising that the game took a while to settle down in front of a vibrant atmosphere at the spectacular Beşiktaş Park, with both teams displaying early signs of nerves.

After a series of half-chances came and went for both sides, it took a moment of magic to spark the game into life provided by Villa's midfield maestro Youri Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans celebrates his fine opener for Aston Villa AFP via Getty Images

After 42 minutes, the Belgian latched onto a pinpoint cross from Morgan Rogers from a short corner to power a superb volley past goalkeeper Noah Atubolu and give the English side the lead.

Freiburg were rocked, and just before the break things got worse. There looked to be little danger when Emiliano Buendía received the ball from just outside the box, but the Argentinian forward shifted the ball onto his left foot and bent a stunning effort into the far corner to double the lead with the last kick of the half.

The confidence was flowing through Villa in the second period, and Buendía worked his magic again for their third just before the hour, jinking his way down the left wing before crossing for Rogers to apply a simple finish at the near post.

Emiliano Buendía's goal was a thing of beauty UEFA via Getty Images

It was millimetres away from being four for Unai Emery's side as Amadou Onana headed against the post from John McGinn's corner, and that was the end of the action as Villa settled for three.

Freiburg put in a valiant effort but ultimately fell short. They will hope to bounce back on the European stage when they participate in the Conference League play-offs next season.

For Villa, though, this turned into a night they will never forget, as coach Emery worked his magic again to continue his remarkable love affair with this competition.

Watch Aston Villa lift the 2025/26 Europa League trophy

Hankook Player of the Match: Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "It was a quality performance. He was very good between the lines, played good passes throughout and led the team's attacking intensity. Capped off with a great goal and assist."

Emiliano Buendía was Player of the Match in the final UEFA via Getty Images

Reporter verdict: Judith Tuffentsammer, Freiburg

Freiburg went into their first European final as the clear underdogs and fell to an Aston Villa side that were clinical in the right moments. Everything unravelled shortly before the break, and although in the second half Freiburg attempted to come back, it wasn't quite enough. Still, they have their heads held high after an incredible run to this match in Istanbul, as well as Conference League qualifiers on the horizon in 2026/27 – where the final, by the way, will again be played here at Beşiktaş Park.

Reporter verdict: John Atkin, Aston Villa

Thirty years of hurt never stopped them dreaming. Villa's 30-year wait for a major trophy ends on a night that will live long in the memory for the fans of a claret and blue persuasion. The first 40 minutes were pretty even, but from the moment Tielemans drilled in the opener there was only one likely winner, despite the best endeavours of Freiburg – who, like their supporters in Istanbul, never let up. Emery's love affair with this competition knows no bounds.

Reaction

Aston Villa reaction: Matty Cash on long-awaited Europa League title

Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa midfielder, speaking to TNT Sports: "We put in a shift, a top performance. We had a great season, and to top it off with this – it's amazing."

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa forward, speaking to TNT Sports: "It's hard to put into words; we've worked so hard for this. We knew we had one more game to give our all in, and we all delivered. It's a great moment for the fans and the club, and we'll go down in history."

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa defender, speaking to TNT Sports: "To finally bring back some silverware for this club and the fans is amazing. It's something I can't really describe. They've been through thick and thin – this is for them."

Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach and the competition's most successful manager, speaking to TNT Sports: "We played in a very serious way this year – so, so focused, and of course, the players – they showed their desire. I told them we need desire in this competition and to show it on the field. On the field, you are the protagonists, and they did it."

Freiburg reaction: Igor Matanović on Europa League final defeat

Julian Schuster, Freiburg coach: "Congratulations to Aston Villa – they've been great all season. Both teams fought hard from the start, and aside from one [Morgan] Rogers chance, neither team created much. We knew set pieces would make a difference, and actually, we created the first; then we fell behind to a perfectly-played situation. In that instance, you have to stay calm, but then came the second goal and then we struggled. One became two, two became three."

Vincenzo Grifo, Freiburg captain, speaking to RTL: "You have to honestly admit that Aston Villa were the better team. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to trouble them today. They were very clinical and very experienced in everything they did. We never really managed to put them under pressure and, because of that, I think it was a deserved win for Aston Villa."

Key stats

Villa have become the 31st different winners of the UEFA Cup/Europa League, and the sixth from England. They are the third new victors in the last six seasons, along with Atalanta in 2023/24 and Emery's Villarreal in 2020/21.

Emery has become the first coach to win this tournament with three different teams. They all have 'villa' in their name: Sevilla (three times), Villarreal and Villa.

English clubs have now won the last seven men's club finals played against German opposition.

Villa finished as the tournament's top scorers with 31 goals, six more than second-placed Freiburg.

Freiburg's Julian Schuster missed out on being the first German coach to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since Franz Beckenbauer with Bayern in 1996.

Freiburg were the third German team to participate in the Europa League final in the last five seasons.

Line-ups

Freiburg: Atubolu; Kübler (Makengo 73), Ginter, Lienhart (Rosenfelder 61), Treu; Eggestein, Höfler (Höler 61); Beste (Günter 86), Manzambi, Grifo (Scherhant 73); Matanović

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres (Mings 88), Digne (Maatsen 81); Lindelöf (Onana 66), Tielemans (Douglas Luiz 88); McGinn, Rogers, Buendía (Sancho 81); Watkins