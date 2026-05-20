Emiliano Buendía named official 2026 UEFA Europa League final Player of the Match

Emiliano Buendía has been named Hankook Player of the Match after scoring a stunning goal and setting up another for Morgan Rogers as Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in the 2026 UEFA Europa League final in Istanbul.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "It was a quality performance. He was very good between the lines, played good passes throughout and led the team's attacking intensity. Capped off with a great goal and assist."