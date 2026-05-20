Europa League final reaction: Matty Cash, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Ezri Konsa, Unai Emery

Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Unai Emery feature as we round up the reaction after Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final in Istanbul.

Aston Villa reaction: Matty Cash on long-awaited Europa League title

Matty Cash, Aston Villa defender, to UEFA: "It's amazing, so good. A lot of hard work has gone into this and we performed so well today. We've had that experience in Europe for a few years and we put it all in tonight in a big final. The fans were amazing and the atmosphere was incredible - and now we can party long and hard!"

Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa midfielder, to TNT Sports: "I feel amazing. My voice is a bit gone, but it's all good. We put in a shift, a top performance. We had a great season. To top it off with this, it's amazing. We only had one day to practise [the free-kick routine from which he opened the scoring]; we did it on Monday and it went brilliantly tonight."

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa forward, to TNT Sports: "We've worked so hard for this. We've delivered and come through. It's a great moment for the fans, great for the club. We'll go down in history. The manager has been banging on at me to get easier goals and get into the box. I'm happy I could get a toe onto it and score [Villa's third goal]. I'm tired but not that tired. It's all worth it in the end."

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa forward, to TNT Sports: "I felt like we really controlled the game and we punished them in the end. Sometimes you have ups and downs but we pulled through in the end, we pushed on; we got Champions League football. It's so special."

John McGinn, Aston Villa captain, to TNT Sports: "It's the proudest night of my career. I'll try to enjoy it. I like to party but I'll take it easy to try and soak it all in. Being 31, in my first European final, I've seen my mates [Jack] Grealish and [Andy] Robertson win [European trophies]. It's my turn. It's so special, I'll cherish every minute."

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa defender, to TNT Sports: "I was saying not long ago how much of a journey it's been - seven years for me at this club. I've been through a lot of ups and downs. To finally bring back some silverware for this club and the fans is amazing. It's something I can't really describe but just look what it means to the fans, the players and some of us who have been here for so long. They've been through thick and thin – this is for them."

Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach, to TNT Sports: "I'm always very grateful for Europe. For every competition but especially the Europa League. As well the clubs I work at because they show the way, as well the support I had with Valencia, with Sevilla, with Villareal and here at Villa... I was telling [the players] in [the dressing room], we need wishes, we need seriousness in this competition. To show on the field that you are the protagonist – and they did it!"