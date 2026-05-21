2025/26 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Title winners Aston Villa have four players in the official UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Emiliano Martínez has been selected in goal, with Player of the Season Morgan Rogers – among the scorers in Villa's 3-0 final defeat of Freiburg – joined by club-mate John McGinn in midfield. Emiliano Buendía, another of the scorers in Istanbul, is chosen in attack. Runners-up Freiburg and semi-finalists Nottingham Forest both have two players apiece, with Braga, Celta and Real Betis also all represented.

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Defenders

Victor Gómez (Braga)

Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)

Morato (Nottingham Forest)

Oscar Mingueza (Celta)

Midfielders

Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards

Antony (Real Betis)

Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)