UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025/26 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Six different clubs are represented in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

Title winners Aston Villa have four players in the official UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Emiliano Martínez has been selected in goal, with Player of the Season Morgan Rogers – among the scorers in Villa's 3-0 final defeat of Freiburg – joined by club-mate John McGinn in midfield. Emiliano Buendía, another of the scorers in Istanbul, is chosen in attack. Runners-up Freiburg and semi-finalists Nottingham Forest both have two players apiece, with Braga, Celta and Real Betis also all represented.

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Defenders

Victor Gómez (Braga)
Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)
Morato (Nottingham Forest)
Oscar Mingueza (Celta)

Midfielders

Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards

Antony (Real Betis)
Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 21, 2026