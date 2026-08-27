Europa League qualifying: All the results, how it worked

Thirteen teams qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. Twelve of the remaining spots went to those successful in Europa League qualifying and 11 were awarded to the sides defeated in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations made their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League were given another chance to progress when they parachuted down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs went directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.

For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.

We explain how qualifying worked and list the results.

When were the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

Play-off round

Teams involved

24 teams (five directly, six defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round champions path and the 13 winners of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round – champions path and main path)

First legs

All kick-off times CET

Thursday 20 August

Kairat Almaty 0-3 Anderlecht

Jagiellonia Białystok 4-0 Iberia Tbilisi

Mjällby 0-1 Salzburg

Trabzonspor 0-1 Ferencváros

Universitatea Craiova 1-1 Ararat-Armenia

Egnatia 0-0 Lillestrøm

Beşiktaş 3-0 Kauno Žalgiris

Lech Poznań 7-0 Thun

Sint-Truidense 1-0 Omonia

Crvena Zvezda 3-0 Viktoria Plzeň

OFI Crete 3-0 CSKA Sofia

Benfica 3-1 Aarhus

Second legs

Thursday 27 August

Ararat-Armenia 1-0 Universitatea Craiova (agg: 2-1)

Iberia Tbilisi 1-2 Jagiellonia Białystok (agg: 1-6)

Omonia 4-2 Sint-Truidense (agg: 4-3)

Viktoria Plzeň 5-1aet Crvena Zvezda (agg: 5-4)

Lillestrøm 2-1aet Egnatia (agg: 2-1)

Salzburg 3-0 Mjällby (agg: 4-0)

Kauno Žalgiris 1-0 Beşiktaş (agg: 1-3)

Thun 2-2 Lech Poznań (agg: 2-9)

Aarhus 1-3 Benfica (agg: 2-6)

CSKA Sofia 0-2 OFI Crete (agg: 0-5)

Ferencváros 4-0 Trabzonspor (agg: 5-0)

Anderlecht 3-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 6-0)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie qualified for the league phase.

Defeated sides entered the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

League phase draw Getty Images The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Europa League takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 14 (three directly, nine winners from the second qualifying round and two defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round)

Champions path: 12 (12 defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round)

First legs

Tuesday 4 August

Champions path

Larne 0-0 Iberia Tbilisi

Shamrock Rovers 3-1 Egnatia

Wednesday 5 August

Main path

Ferencváros 1-0 Górnik Zabrze

Thursday 6 August

Champions path

KuPS Kuopio 1-1 Universitatea Craiova

Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Omonia

Lech Poznań 1-0 Klaksvík

Thun 3-0 Víkingur Reykjavík

Main path

Jagiellonia Białystok 2-1 Rangers

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 CSKA Sofia

Salzburg 1-0 Pafos

Hradec Králové 0-1 Beşiktaş

PAOK 0-1 Anderlecht

Benfica 6-1 Hearts

Second legs

Tuesday 11 August

Champions path

Iberia Tbilisi 2-1aet Larne (agg: 2-1)

Thursday 13 August

Champions path

Omonia 1-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 2-1)

Universitatea Craiova 2-1 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 3-2)

Víkingur Reykjavík 3-2 Thun (agg: 3-5)

Egnatia 5-1 Shamrock Rovers (agg: 6-4)



Main path

Beşiktaş 1-0 Hradec Králové (agg: 2-0)

Pafos ﻿3-3 Salzburg (agg: 3-4)

Górnik Zabrze 1-1 Ferencváros (agg: 1-2)

CSKA Sofia 1-3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (agg: 4-3)

Rangers 1-1 Jagiellonia Białystok (agg: 2-3)

Anderlecht 3-2 PAOK (agg: 4-2)

Hearts 1-1 Benfica (agg: 2-7)

Friday 14 August

Champions path

Klaksvík 0-5 Lech Poznań﻿ (agg: 0-6)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round.

Defeated sides in the champions path and the main path entered the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 18 (12 teams join the six first qualifying round winners)

First legs

Thursday 23 July

Qarabağ 0-0 CSKA Sofia

Hammarby 1-1 Anderlecht

Tromsø 0-1 Hradec Králové

Sheriff 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Dynamo Kyiv 2-3 PAOK

Twente 1-2 Ferencváros

Beşiktaş 1-0 Midtjylland

St. Gallen 2-1 Benfica

Hajduk Split 2-0 Pafos

Second legs

Thursday 30 July

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Sheriff (agg: 6-0)

Hradec Králové 3-1 Tromsø (agg: 4-1)

Midtjylland 0-2 Beşiktaş (agg: 0-3)

Pafos 4-0aet Hajduk Split (agg: 4-2)

PAOK 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 5-2)

CSKA Sofia 0-0aet Qarabağ (agg: 0-0, CSKA Sofia win 5-4 on penalties)

Anderlecht 3-1 Hammarby (agg: 4-2)

Ferencváros 2-2 Twente (agg: 4-3)

Benfica 5-0 St. Gallen (agg: 6-2)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round.

Defeated sides entered the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 12 (enter in this round)

First legs

Thursday 9 July

Qarabağ 3-0 Vestri

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Universitatea Cluj

Sheriff 0-0 Aluminij

CSKA Sofia 3-2 Derry

Hajduk Split 2-0 Žilina﻿

﻿Vojvodina 1-2 Ferencváros

Second legs

Thursday 16 July

Derry 1-2 CSKA Sofia (agg: 3-5)

Universitatea Cluj 0-0aet Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 0-0, Dynamo win 4-2 on penalties)

Aluminij 0-1 Sheriff (agg: 0-1)

Ferencváros 3-0 Vojvodina (agg: 5-1)

Žilina 2-1 Hajduk Split (agg: 2-3)

Vestri 0-3 Qarabağ (agg: 0-6)

How did it work?