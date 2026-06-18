Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

Thirteen teams have qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. Twelve of the remaining spots will go to those successful in Europa League qualifying and 11 will be awarded to the sides defeated in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

We explain how qualifying works and list the fixtures and results.

When are the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 12 (enter in this round)

First legs: 9 July

Dynamo Kyiv vs Universitatea Cluj

Qarabağ vs Vestri

Hajduk Split vs Žilina

CSKA Sofia vs Derry

Sheriff vs Aluminij

Vojvodina vs Ferencváros

Second legs: 16 July

Universitatea Cluj vs Dynamo Kyiv

Vestri vs Qarabağ

Žilina vs Hajduk Split

Derry vs CSKA Sofia

Aluminij vs Sheriff

Ferencváros vs Vojvodina

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 18 (12 teams join the six first qualifying round winners)

First legs: 23 July

Hammarby vs Anderlecht

Qarabağ / Vestri vs CSKA Sofia / Derry

Tromsø vs Viktoria Plzeň

Twente vs Vojvodina / Ferencváros

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland

Hajduk Split / Žilina vs Pafos

Sheriff / Aluminij vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

St. Gallen vs Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv / Universitatea Cluj vs PAOK

Second legs: 30 July

Anderlecht vs Hammarby

CSKA Sofia / Derry vs Qarabağ / Vestri

Viktoria Plzeň vs Tromsø

Vojvodina / Ferencváros vs Twente

Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş

Pafos vs Hajduk Split / Žilina

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Sheriff / Aluminij

Benfica vs St. Gallen

PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv / Universitatea Cluj

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round.

Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Third qualifying round

Draw: 20 July

First legs: 6 August

Second legs: 13 August

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round.

Defeated sides in the Champions Path and the Main Path enter the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Draw: 3 August

First legs: 20 August

Second legs: 27 August

How does it work?

The winners of each tie qualify for the league phase.

Defeated sides enter the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.