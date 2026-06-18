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Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

Thursday, June 18, 2026

UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2026/27 season involves 52 clubs and runs from 9 July to 27 August.

A view of the UEFA Europa League trophy
A view of the UEFA Europa League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Thirteen teams have qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. Twelve of the remaining spots will go to those successful in Europa League qualifying and 11 will be awarded to the sides defeated in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

We explain how qualifying works and list the fixtures and results.

When are the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026
Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026
Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026
Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

First qualifying round

Teams involved
Main path: 12 (enter in this round)

First legs: 9 July
Dynamo Kyiv vs Universitatea Cluj
Qarabağ vs Vestri
Hajduk Split vs Žilina
CSKA Sofia vs Derry
Sheriff vs Aluminij
Vojvodina vs Ferencváros

Second legs: 16 July
Universitatea Cluj vs Dynamo Kyiv
Vestri vs Qarabağ
Žilina vs Hajduk Split
Derry vs CSKA Sofia
Aluminij vs Sheriff
Ferencváros vs Vojvodina

How does it work?

  • The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.
  • Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved
Main path: 18 (12 teams join the six first qualifying round winners)

First legs: 23 July
Hammarby vs Anderlecht
Qarabağ / Vestri vs CSKA Sofia / Derry
Tromsø vs Viktoria Plzeň
Twente vs Vojvodina / Ferencváros
Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland
Hajduk Split / Žilina vs Pafos
Sheriff / Aluminij vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
St. Gallen vs Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv / Universitatea Cluj vs PAOK

Second legs: 30 July 
Anderlecht vs Hammarby
CSKA Sofia / Derry vs Qarabağ / Vestri
Viktoria Plzeň vs Tromsø
Vojvodina / Ferencváros vs Twente
Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş
Pafos vs Hajduk Split / Žilina
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Sheriff / Aluminij
Benfica vs St. Gallen
PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv / Universitatea Cluj

How does it work?

  • The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round.
  • Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Third qualifying round

Draw: 20 July
First legs: 6 August
Second legs: 13 August

How does it work?

  • The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round.
  • Defeated sides in the Champions Path and the Main Path enter the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Draw: 3 August
First legs: 20 August
Second legs: 27 August

How does it work?

  • The winners of each tie qualify for the league phase.
  • Defeated sides enter the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

League phase draw

Getty Images

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Europa League takes place on Friday 28 August.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, June 18, 2026

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