Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, results, dates, how it works
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Article summary
UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2026/27 season involves 52 clubs and runs from 9 July to 27 August.
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Thirteen teams have qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. Twelve of the remaining spots will go to those successful in Europa League qualifying and 11 will be awarded to the sides defeated in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.
Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations make their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are given another chance to progress when they parachute down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs go directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.
For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.
We explain how qualifying works and list the fixtures and results.
When are the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026
Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026
Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026
Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026
First qualifying round
Teams involved
Main path: 12 (enter in this round)
Second legs
Thursday 16 July
Derry 1-2 CSKA Sofia (agg: 3-5)
Universitatea Cluj 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv (aet, agg: 0-0, Dynamo win 4-2 on pens)
Aluminij 0-1 Sheriff (agg: 0-1)
Ferencváros 3-0 Vojvodina (agg: 5-1)
Žilina 2-1 Hajduk Split (agg: 2-3)
Vestri 0-3 Qarabağ (agg: 0-6)
First legs
Thursday 9 July
Qarabağ 3-0 Vestri
Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Universitatea Cluj
Sheriff 0-0 Aluminij
CSKA Sofia 3-2 Derry
Hajduk Split 2-0 Žilina
Vojvodina 1-2 Ferencváros
How does it work?
- The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.
- Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
Main path: 18 (12 teams join the six first qualifying round winners)
First legs
Thursday 23 July
Hammarby vs Anderlecht
Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia
Tromsø vs Hradec Králové
Twente vs Ferencváros
Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland
Hajduk Split vs Pafos
Sheriff vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
St. Gallen vs Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv vs PAOK
Second legs
Thursday 30 July
Anderlecht vs Hammarby
CSKA Sofia vs Qarabağ
Hradec Králové vs Tromsø
Ferencváros vs Twente
Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş
Pafos vs Hajduk Split
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Sheriff
Benfica vs St. Gallen
PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv
How does it work?
- The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round.
- Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.
Third qualifying round
Draw: Monday 20 July
First legs: Thursday 6 August
Second legs: Thursday 13 August
How does it work?
- The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round.
- Defeated sides in the Champions Path and the Main Path enter the UEFA Conference League play-off round.
Play-off round
Draw: Monday 3 August
First legs: Thursday 20 August
Second legs: Thursday 27 August
How does it work?
- The winners of each tie qualify for the league phase.
- Defeated sides enter the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Europa League takes place on Friday 28 August.