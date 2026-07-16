Europa League qualifying: Fixtures, results, dates, how it works

Thirteen teams have qualified directly for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. Twelve of the remaining spots will go to those successful in Europa League qualifying and 11 will be awarded to the sides defeated in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.

Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations make their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are given another chance to progress when they parachute down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs go directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.

For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.

We explain how qualifying works and list the fixtures and results.

When are the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 12 (enter in this round)

Second legs

Thursday 16 July

Derry 1-2 CSKA Sofia (agg: 3-5)

Universitatea Cluj 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv (aet, agg: 0-0, Dynamo win 4-2 on pens)

Aluminij 0-1 Sheriff (agg: 0-1)

Ferencváros 3-0 Vojvodina (agg: 5-1)

Žilina 2-1 Hajduk Split (agg: 2-3)

Vestri 0-3 Qarabağ (agg: 0-6)

First legs

Thursday 9 July

﻿Qarabağ 3-0 Vestri

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Universitatea Cluj

Sheriff 0-0 Aluminij

CSKA Sofia 3-2 Derry

Hajduk Split 2-0 Žilina﻿

﻿Vojvodina 1-2 Ferencváros

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 18 (12 teams join the six first qualifying round winners)

First legs

Thursday 23 July

Hammarby vs Anderlecht

Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia

Tromsø vs Hradec Králové

Twente vs Ferencváros

Beşiktaş vs Midtjylland

Hajduk Split vs Pafos

Sheriff vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

St. Gallen vs Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv vs PAOK

Second legs

Thursday 30 July

Anderlecht vs Hammarby

CSKA Sofia vs Qarabağ

Hradec Králové vs Tromsø

Ferencváros vs Twente

Midtjylland vs Beşiktaş

Pafos vs Hajduk Split

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Sheriff

Benfica vs St. Gallen

PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round.

Defeated sides enter the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Third qualifying round

Draw: Monday 20 July

First legs: Thursday 6 August

Second legs: Thursday 13 August

How does it work?

The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round.

Defeated sides in the Champions Path and the Main Path enter the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Play-off round

Draw: Monday 3 August

First legs: Thursday 20 August

Second legs: Thursday 27 August

How does it work?

The winners of each tie qualify for the league phase.

Defeated sides enter the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.