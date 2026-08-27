Europa League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Europa League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Follow the draw here

2026/27 Europa League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Leverkusen (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Juventus (ITA)

Milan (ITA)

Lyon (FRA)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Marseille (FRA)

Pot 2

Ferencváros (HUN)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Union SG (BEL)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Salzburg (AUT)

Celtic (SCO)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Rennes (FRA)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Pot 3

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Crystal Palace (ENG)

Bournemouth (ENG)

Sunderland (ENG)

Celje (SVN)

Jagiellonia (POL)

Omonia (CYP)

Celta (ESP)

Pot 4

Hoffenheim (GER)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Torreense (POR)

H. Beer-Sheva (ISR)

N.E.C. (NED)

OFI Crete (GRE)

Lillestrøm (NOR)

Levski Sofia (BUL)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM)

When are this season's league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 16/17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027

Knockout phase dates Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final (Frankfurt): 26 May 2027

All the key dates