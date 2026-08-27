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Europa League: League phase draw pots confirmed

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The seeding pots have been confirmed for the league phase draw of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League.

Europa League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Europa League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Follow the draw here

2026/27 Europa League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1
Leverkusen (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Juventus (ITA)
Milan (ITA)
Lyon (FRA)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Marseille (FRA)

Pot 2
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Union SG (BEL)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Salzburg (AUT)
Celtic (SCO)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Rennes (FRA)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Pot 3
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Lech Poznań (POL)
Crystal Palace (ENG)
Bournemouth (ENG)
Sunderland (ENG)
Celje (SVN)
Jagiellonia (POL)
Omonia (CYP)
Celta (ESP)

Pot 4
Hoffenheim (GER)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Torreense (POR)
H. Beer-Sheva (ISR)
N.E.C. (NED)
OFI Crete (GRE)
Lillestrøm (NOR)
Levski Sofia (BUL)
Ararat-Armenia (ARM)

When are this season's league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 16/17 September 2026
Matchday 2: 15 October 2026
Matchday 3: 22 October 2026
Matchday 4: 5 November 2026
Matchday 5: 26 November 2026
Matchday 6: 10 December 2026
Matchday 7: 21 January 2027
Matchday 8: 28 January 2027

Knockout phase dates

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027
Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027
Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027
Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027
Final (Frankfurt): 26 May 2027

All the key dates
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