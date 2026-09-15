2028 and 2029 Europa League final venues confirmed

The venues for the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Europa League finals have been decided, with National Arena in Bucharest, Romania hosting the 2028 edition and National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia hosting the 2029 showpiece.

Upcoming Europa League finals 2027: Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt

2028: National Arena, Bucharest

2029: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade

National Arena, Bucharest is the home of FCSB and previously hosted the 2012 Europa League final between Atleti and Athletic Club, while four games at EURO 2020 were also played there.

National Stadium Serbia, meanwhile, is currently under construction on the outskirts of Belgrade.