2028 and 2029 Europa League final venues confirmed
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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National Arena in Bucharest, Romania will host the 2028 final, while National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia will be the venue for the 2029 showpiece.
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The venues for the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Europa League finals have been decided, with National Arena in Bucharest, Romania hosting the 2028 edition and National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia hosting the 2029 showpiece.
Upcoming Europa League finals
2027: Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt
2028: National Arena, Bucharest
2029: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
National Arena, Bucharest is the home of FCSB and previously hosted the 2012 Europa League final between Atleti and Athletic Club, while four games at EURO 2020 were also played there.
National Stadium Serbia, meanwhile, is currently under construction on the outskirts of Belgrade.
Other final hosts appointed
2027 Super Cup: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam
2027 Futsal Champions League finals: Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland
2028 Champions League: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2028 Conference League: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2028 Women's Champions League: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines
2028 Super Cup: Astana Arena, Astana
2029 Champions League: Camp Nou, Barcelona
2029 Conference League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
2029 Women's Champions League: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff