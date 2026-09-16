Europa League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Torreense and Bournemouth make winning debuts

Portuguese second-tier side Torreense and fellow continental debutants Bournemouth joined Juventus, Beşiktaş and UEFA Conference League winners Crystal Palace in opening their 2026/27 UEFA Europa League campaigns with a win.

We round up all the Matchday 1 action.

Europa League highlights: Lillestrøm 1-2 Torreense

Portuguese second-tier side Torreense held on with ten players to win away at fellow debutants Lillestrøm. Álex Alfaro leapt to nod in the visitors' historic first-ever European goal, before Manu Pozo struck an expertly-controlled second to double their lead.

Lillestrøm's Thomas Olsen tapped in to halve the deficit, but the 2025/26 Portuguese Cup winners held on for victory despite Nuha Jatta's late dismissal.

Europa League highlights: Real Sociedad 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth announced their arrival in Europe with a nervy win at Real Sociedad. The Cherries were 2-0 up at the break thanks to Justin Kluivert's smart finish and Rayan's header.

However, the home side responded, Sergio Gómez getting them back into the game on the hour with an inviting centre that evaded everyone and went in at the far post. Djordje Petrović twice thwarted Orri Óskarsson late on to seal a famous night for the English club.

Europa League highlights: Juventus 5-0 N.E.C.

Three first-half goals helped Juventus to a comfortable win in Turin. A long pass over the top freed Nicolás González to drive in the opener after beating goalkeeper Nikolas Polster to the bounce, before teenager Kerim Alajbegović opened his Juve account with a rasping drive.

Nick Woltemade then clipped in a penalty for his first goal since joining from Newcastle, Zeki Çelik’s tap-in and a smart finish from Randal Kolo Muani capping a professional win for the hosts.

Europa League highlights: Beşiktaş 4-1 Marseille

A devastating second-half showing helped the Turkish side claim an emphatic victory against their Ligue 1 visitors. The hosts edged in front when İlhan Fakılı finished off a neat move, Keyliane Abdallah levelling by slotting in at the near post.

Beşiktaş pulled clear with two goals in four minutes ahead of the hour, a deflected Václav Černý strike and a header from former OM man Michael Murillo. Fakılı was denied a second by the crossbar before substitute Ernest Poku added a fourth late on following a swift break.

Europa League highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Lech Poznań

Palace had a Europa League debut to remember as three first-half goals paved the way to victory. Yeremy Pino latched onto a loose throw-in and slotted in the Eagles' first goal in the competition, Chris Richards headed in from a corner and Jørgen Strand Larsen converted a penalty to give Palace a commanding lead at the break.

Radosław Murawski was dismissed for a second yellow card two minutes from time before Eddie Nketiah rounded off a memorable night with a composed fourth.

Europa League highlights: Celtic 1-3 Ferencváros

Former Celtic loanee Daniel Arzani curled in a spectacular strike as Ferencváros earned their seventh win since the start of qualifying.

After home defender Liam Scales diverted in Bamidele Yusuf's cross to put the visitors ahead, Mika Baur struck Celtic's equaliser from inside the box. Kristoffer Zachariassen swiftly restored the Hungarian side's lead with a back-heel supplied by Yusuf, who then set up winger Arzani shortly after half-time to find the far corner of the net from distance.

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OFI Crete marked their league phase debut with a battling win against Hoffenheim; Alex Cantalapiedra struck on the break on 30 minutes and Georgios Kanellopoulos headed their late second.

Haris Tabaković's close-range strike gave Salzburg a narrow opening win at Levski Sofia, while Union SG sparkled at Viktoria Plzeň, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mateo Biondic and Ondřej Kričfaluši on target.

Europa League highlights: Milan 0-2 Benfica

Dodi Lukébakio's scintillating run and strike helped Benfica earn their first-ever win against Milan at the seventh attempt. After Jakub Kamiński surged inside to set up Lukébakio's first-half finish from outside the box, Georgiy Sudakov drilled a low long-range effort against a post for the Eagles.

Kamiński fired in emphatically from Souffian El Karouani's cross to double the visitors' advantage after the restart, Anatoliy Trubin's excellent full-stretch save preventing a shot by Milan substitute Christian Pulišić from setting up a tight finish.

Europa League highlights: Anderlecht 1-2 Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon were made to work for their win despite racing into an early two-goal lead. The Ligue 1 outfit looked in control when Noah Nartey's cool finish and Keito Nakamura's deflected strike put the visitors 2-0 up within 22 minutes, but Anderlecht's pressure paid off soon after the hour, Mihajlo Cvetković nodding in from Ali Maamar's pinpoint cross to set up a grandstand finish.

The hosts upped the intensity in search of a leveller, forcing Pavel Šulc to clear off the line from Andrew Omobamidele, but Paulo Fonseca's men held on for maximum points.

Europa League highlights: Sunderland 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

The Black Cats were back in Europe for the first time since 1973, and went close to taking the lead when Enzo Le Fée struck the post with a whipped effort in the first half.

The home side upped the pressure after the break and eventually took the lead as Le Fée converted from the spot. Both sides spurned efforts from close range, but Sunderland were able to hold on for the win.

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