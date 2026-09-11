2026/27 Europa League: Meet the league phase teams

The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League is upon us. We take a closer look at the 36 teams hoping to make their mark.

UEFA coefficient rankings accurate ahead of Matchday 1.

How did the teams qualify for the league phase? 2026/27 league phase teams: Access list Qualified directly for league phase (13)

2025/26 UEFA Conference League winners (1): Crystal Palace

England (2): Bournemouth, Sunderland

Italy (2): Milan, Juventus

Spain (2): Real Sociedad, Celta

Germany (2): Hoffenheim, Leverkusen

France (2): Marseille, Rennes

Netherlands (1): AZ Alkmaar

Portugal (1): Torreense Champions League qualifying (11)

Celje (SVN), Celtic (SCO), GNK Dinamo (CRO), H. Beer-Sheva (ISR), Levski Sofia (BUL), Lyon (FRA), N.E.C. (NED), Olympiacos (GRE), Sparta Praha (CZE), Sturm Graz (AUT), Union SG (BEL) Europa League qualifying (12)

Anderlecht (BEL), Ararat-Armenia (ARM), Benfica (POR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Jagiellonia (POL), Lech Poznań (POL), Lillestrøm (NOR), OFI Crete (GRE), Omonia (CYP), Salzburg (AUT), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

How they qualified: Fourth in Belgium; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 224

How they qualified: Armenian champions; qualifying play-offs﻿

Last season: Conference League third qualifying round

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: League phase (2026/27)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 38

How they qualified: Dutch Cup winners

Last season: Conference League quarter-finals

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: Third in Portugal; qualifying play-offs﻿

Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 151

How they qualified: Fourth in Türkiye; qualifying play-offs﻿

Last season: Conference League play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2002/03, 2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 97

How they qualified: Sixth in England

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking: 83

How they qualified: Slovenian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First round (2003/04)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 110

How they qualified: Sixth in Spain

Last season: Europa League quarter-finals

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

How they qualified: Scottish champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 88

How they qualified: Conference League winners

Last season: Conference League winners

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

How they qualified: Second in Hungary; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 57

How they qualified: Croatian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 152

How they qualified: Israeli champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 118

How they qualified: Fifth in Germany

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 87

How they qualified: Third in Poland; qualifying play-offs﻿

Last season: Conference League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: League phase (2026/27)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35

How they qualified: Sixth in Italy

Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 75

How they qualified: Polish champions; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09, 2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

How they qualified: Sixth in Germany

Last season: Champions League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 223

How they qualified: Bulgarian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1975/76, 2005/06)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 209

How they qualified: Norwegian Cup winners; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Did not qualify

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: League phase (2026/27)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

How they qualified: Fourth in France; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 54

How they qualified: Fifth in France

Last season: Champions League league phase

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Final (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 27

How they qualified: Fifth in Italy

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72, 2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 160

How they qualified: Third in Netherlands; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 191

How they qualified: Greek Cup winners; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Did not qualify

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third round (1993/94)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33

How they qualified: Second in Greece; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2024/25)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 108

How they qualified: Cypriot champions; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage/league phase (2020/21, 2022/23, 2026/27)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 42

How they qualified: Spanish Cup winners

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 94

How they qualified: Sixth in France﻿

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 72

How they qualified: Third in Austria; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League league phase

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 62

How they qualified: Second in Czechia; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Conference League round of 16

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 80

How they qualified: Second in Austria; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League league phase

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 96

How they qualified: Seventh in England

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking: 133

How they qualified: Portuguese Cup winners

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking: 41

How they qualified: Second in Belgium; Champions league qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

How they qualified: Third in Czechia; qualifying play-offs

Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)

League phase fixtures