2026/27 Europa League: Meet the league phase teams
Friday, September 11, 2026
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Get to know the 36 teams taking on the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League.
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The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League is upon us. We take a closer look at the 36 teams hoping to make their mark.
UEFA coefficient rankings accurate ahead of Matchday 1.
How did the teams qualify for the league phase?
2026/27 league phase teams: Access list
Qualified directly for league phase (13)
2025/26 UEFA Conference League winners (1): Crystal Palace
England (2): Bournemouth, Sunderland
Italy (2): Milan, Juventus
Spain (2): Real Sociedad, Celta
Germany (2): Hoffenheim, Leverkusen
France (2): Marseille, Rennes
Netherlands (1): AZ Alkmaar
Portugal (1): Torreense
Champions League qualifying (11)
Celje (SVN), Celtic (SCO), GNK Dinamo (CRO), H. Beer-Sheva (ISR), Levski Sofia (BUL), Lyon (FRA), N.E.C. (NED), Olympiacos (GRE), Sparta Praha (CZE), Sturm Graz (AUT), Union SG (BEL)
Europa League qualifying (12)
Anderlecht (BEL), Ararat-Armenia (ARM), Benfica (POR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Jagiellonia (POL), Lech Poznań (POL), Lillestrøm (NOR), OFI Crete (GRE), Omonia (CYP), Salzburg (AUT), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Anderlecht (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
How they qualified: Fourth in Belgium; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)
Ararat-Armenia (ARM)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 224
How they qualified: Armenian champions; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League third qualifying round
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League: League phase (2026/27)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 38
How they qualified: Dutch Cup winners
Last season: Conference League quarter-finals
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
Benfica (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: Third in Portugal; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 151
How they qualified: Fourth in Türkiye; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2002/03, 2016/17)
Bournemouth (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 97
How they qualified: Sixth in England
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Celje (SVN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 83
How they qualified: Slovenian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First round (2003/04)
Celta (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 110
How they qualified: Sixth in Spain
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
Celtic (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
How they qualified: Scottish champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2002/03)
Crystal Palace (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 88
How they qualified: Conference League winners
Last season: Conference League winners
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Ferencváros (HUN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: Second in Hungary; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 57
How they qualified: Croatian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2020/21)
H. Beer-Sheva (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 152
How they qualified: Israeli champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League second qualifying round
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2016/17)
Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 118
How they qualified: Fifth in Germany
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2020/21)
Jagiellonia (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 87
How they qualified: Third in Poland; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: League phase (2026/27)
Juventus (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 35
How they qualified: Sixth in Italy
Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)
Lech Poznań (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 75
How they qualified: Polish champions; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09, 2010/11)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 12
How they qualified: Sixth in Germany
Last season: Champions League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)
Levski Sofia (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 223
How they qualified: Bulgarian champions; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1975/76, 2005/06)
Lillestrøm (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 209
How they qualified: Norwegian Cup winners; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Did not qualify
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: League phase (2026/27)
Lyon (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
How they qualified: Fourth in France; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2016/17)
Marseille (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 54
How they qualified: Fifth in France
Last season: Champions League league phase
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Final (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)
Milan (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27
How they qualified: Fifth in Italy
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72, 2001/02)
N.E.C. (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 160
How they qualified: Third in Netherlands; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)
OFI Crete (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 191
How they qualified: Greek Cup winners; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Did not qualify
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third round (1993/94)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: Second in Greece; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2024/25)
Omonoia (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 108
How they qualified: Cypriot champions; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage/league phase (2020/21, 2022/23, 2026/27)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42
How they qualified: Spanish Cup winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
Rennes (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 94
How they qualified: Sixth in France
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)
Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 72
How they qualified: Third in Austria; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League league phase
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 62
How they qualified: Second in Czechia; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Conference League round of 16
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 80
How they qualified: Second in Austria; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League league phase
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)
Sunderland (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 96
How they qualified: Seventh in England
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Torreense (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 133
How they qualified: Portuguese Cup winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Union SG (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 41
How they qualified: Second in Belgium; Champions league qualifying play-offs
Last season: Champions League league phase
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
How they qualified: Third in Czechia; qualifying play-offs
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2024/25)