Europa League Matchday 3 briefing: Tough tasks for Beşiktaş, Juventus, Milan and Crystal Palace

Juventus, Milan and Beşiktaş face tough UEFA Europa League challenges while Celtic welcome Celta on Matchday 3.

Our preview picks out the key matches, top stats and personalities.

What to look out for

Top of the table with two wins and seven goals, Juventus have a stiff test in the form of Franck Haise's Rennes. "I saw a desire not to settle," said Luciano Spalletti after his side won 2-1 at Celta, and they will not be expecting an easy time in Turin against a Rennes side who have lost just once this season.

Bournemouth won their maiden European home game on Matchday 2, but face their biggest challenge yet as seven-time European champions Milan come to Dorset. "Big game for us," said Cherries boss Marco Rose as he looked ahead to the Rossoneri's visit. "We've started with six points so we're going to be quite confident."

South Korean forward Hyeongyu Oh had a hand in all three of Beşiktaş' goals in their 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Matchday 2 (an assist and two finishes). "As long as my coach and our fans trust me, I will give my all," said the 25-year-old, who will look to menace Conference League winners Crystal Palace in his side's next fixture.

Celtic vs Celta is the double-take derby, but the clubs share more than the first four letters of their names ahead of their Parkhead encounter, with both yet to pick up a league phase point. "I think we can still qualify," maintained Hoops boss Martin O'Neill; "this competition should motivate us," said his Celta counterpart Claudio Giráldez.

Stat of the week Milan's Alphadjo Cisse comes into Matchday 3 having become the youngest Italian hat-trick scorer in UEFA men's club competitions with his treble at Salzburg last time out, aged 19 years 358 days.

Massire Sylla in the thick of it against Real Sociedad BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Player to watch: Massire Sylla (Union SG)

"He is the next one of us who will go for a big fee," is what one of Senegalese defender Massire Sylla's team-mates told a Belgian newspaper ahead of Union SG's 1-1 Matchday 2 draw against Real Sociedad. The 21-year-old duly delivered another authoritative performance, and a point-saving goal-line clearance. A January signing from Oslo side Lyn, he will hope for another strong performance as his side welcome Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Europa League highlights: Celje 0-3 Omonia

Club in focus: Omonia

As they prepare to meet Benfica, the Cypriot side are holding their own among the six-point teams at the top of the table under Henning Berg. However, the former Man United defender insisted: "It's not about me; we have a very good squad and staff, along with great support from the board and the fans." With four goals scored and none conceded, the 22-time Cypriot champions are honouring the words of their club anthem, which describes them as "lions in defence, cannons in attack".