Europa League Matchday 4 briefing: Five sides look to maintain perfect records

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League reaches the halfway point on Matchday 4, when five teams are looking to maintain their perfect records.

Our preview picks out the key matches, top stats and personalities.

What to look out for

Real Sociedad are hoping to build on a 6-0 triumph at Lillestrøm on Matchday 3 for their first win of the campaign – a performance described by their coach Pellegrino Matarazzo as "incredible". They next face a Lyon side who were brought back down to earth by losing 3-0 at Hoffenheim after triumphing in their first two games, coach Paulo Fonseca bemoaning his team's "lack of aggression".

It's been a mixed start for seven-time European champions Milan, who were defeated by Benfica and, most recently, Bournemouth either side of a 4-0 victory at Salzburg. They face a tough test against Ferencváros, who remain perfect with three wins, midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen particularly impressing with three goals and an assist.

Also boasting a perfect record, Leverkusen remain the only side yet to concede and take on a Marseille team desperate for points after losing all three games so far. Argentinian defender Facundo Medina could face his former side after joining Leverkusen from OM in the summer.

Like Marseille, Celtic are also point-less and will hope a passionate home crowd can push them towards a much-needed victory against Beşiktaş, who have seven points. Coach Martin O'Neill remains bullish about his side's chances of progression: "We're still in with a chance. We've got to win here [at Celtic Park] and got to win away from home."

Stat of the week Benfica have scored the most goals so far with ten and are top as one of five teams with a perfect record, along with Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Ferencváros and Olympiacos.

Yeremy Pino has impressed in Europe for Crystal Palace Getty Images

Player to watch: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

A key player in Palace's triumphant Conference League campaign last season, Yeremy Pino has continued to shine in Europe, scoring in each of the Eagles' first three games to put him joint-top of the scoring charts. A tricky, unpredictable winner with 27 Spain caps, Pino only recently turned 24 and will be looking to add to his impressive scoring record when Palace host Hoffenheim.

Union SG have been an entertaining watch so far this season Photonews via Getty Images

Club in focus: Union SG

Having only made their Europa League debut as recently as the 2022/23 campaign - where they reached the quarter-finals - Belgian outfit Union SG have been enjoying playing on the continent in recent years, featuring in the Champions League for the very first time last season. So far this time out they've recorded big wins over Viktoria Plzeň (3-0) and H. Beer Sheva (4-0) along with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, and the fact they've registered seven different scorers in that time shows the strength of depth available to coach David Hubert. An intriguing test away at Celta awaits on Matchday 4.