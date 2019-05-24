2019/20 Europa League group stage as it stands

This season's UEFA Europa League winners will be crowned on Wednesday when Chelsea take on Arsenal in Baku, but the 2019/20 group stage is taking shape already.

Seventeen teams qualify automatically for the group stage, with 11 sides now confirmed. Among them are former winners Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016), Manchester United (2017) and Mönchengladbach (1975, 1979). Ukraine's Oleksandriya will make their UEFA group stage debut, while for KV Mechelen a first European campaign in 26 years looms large.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League group stage as it stands

Five-time winners Sevilla return ©AFP/Getty Images

ESP: Getafe, Sevilla

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester United

ITA: Lazio, AC Milan

GER: Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg

FRA: Rennes, Saint-Étienne

RUS: Spartak Moskva

POR: Sporting CP

UKR: Oleksandriya

BEL: KV Mechelen

TUR: Beşiktaş

AUT: Wolfsberg

SUI: Luzern

Teams in bold have qualified subject to final confirmation by UEFA

What if Arsenal win the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League?

If the Gunners triumph in Baku then they qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage. Their UEFA Europa League berth would be passed to Sparta Praha as the top qualifiers from the national association ranked 13th (Czech Republic).

Log in for free to watch the highlights United's 2017 Europa League triumph

Who else will line up in the 2019/20 group stage?

In all, there will be 48 sides in the group stage:

17 automatic qualifiers

21 play-off winners

6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams

4 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

29.000 Mönchengladbach (GER)

23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

7.980 KV Mechelen (BEL)

7.780 Oleksandriya (UKR)

*Standings accurate up to and including Thursday 23 May

