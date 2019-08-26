Europa League group stage draw: all you need to know
Monday 26 August 2019
What time is Friday's draw? Who is involved? How can I follow it? Get the lowdown.
When and where is the draw?
The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony begins at 13:00 CET on Friday. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.
Who is involved in the draw?
ESP: Getafe, Sevilla
ENG: Arsenal, Manchester United
ITA: Lazio, Roma
GER: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg
FRA: Rennes, Saint-Étienne
RUS: CSKA Moskva
POR: Porto, Sporting CP
UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Olexandriya
BEL: Standard Liège
TUR: Beşiktaş, İstanbul Başakşehir
AUT: Wolfsberg
SUI: Basel, Lugano
21 UEFA Europa League play-off winners
6 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League play-off round
What are the draw pots?
The four pots will be set according to coefficient: here are the current contenders
104.000 Sevilla (ESP)
101.000 Arsenal (ENG)
93.000 Porto (POR)
81.000 Roma (ITA)
78.000 Manchester United (ENG)
65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)
54.500 Basel (SUI)
50.000 Sporting CP (POR)
48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)
40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)
37.000 Lazio (ITA)
29.000 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)
23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)
20.713 Getafe (ESP)
17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)
11.699 Rennes (FRA)
10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)
6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)
6.000 Lugano (SUI)
Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.
How does the draw work?
- The 48 entrants are split into four seeding pots based on their club coefficients, with each of the eventual 12 groups to contain one team from each seeding tier.
- No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure confirmed before the ceremony
UEFA Europa League Player of the Season
The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony. Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Luka Jović are the contenders.
Season calendar
Group stage
Matchday one: 19 September
Matchday two: 3 October
Matchday three: 24 October
Matchday four: 7 November
Matchday five: 28 November
Matchday six: 12 December
Knockout phase
16 December: Round of 32 draw, Nyon
20 February: Round of 32, first leg
27 February: Round of 32, second leg
28 February: Round of 16 draw, Nyon
12 March: Round of 16, first leg
19 March: Round of 16, second leg
20 March: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon
9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
16 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
30 April: Semi-finals, first leg
7 May: Semi-finals, second leg
27 May: Final – Gdansk Stadium