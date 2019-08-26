Europa League group stage draw: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?



The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony begins at 13:00 CET on Friday. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP: Getafe, Sevilla

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester United

ITA: Lazio, Roma

GER: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg

FRA: Rennes, Saint-Étienne

RUS: CSKA Moskva

POR: Porto, Sporting CP

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Olexandriya

BEL: Standard Liège

TUR: Beşiktaş, İstanbul Başakşehir

AUT: Wolfsberg

SUI: Basel, Lugano

to be decided ...

21 UEFA Europa League play-off winners

6 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League play-off round

What are the draw pots?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Top ten goals of the 2018/19 Europa League

The four pots will be set according to coefficient: here are the current contenders

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

101.000 Arsenal (ENG)

93.000 Porto (POR)

81.000 Roma (ITA)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)

54.500 Basel (SUI)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

29.000 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)

6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)

6.000 Lugano (SUI)

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

How does the draw work?

The 48 entrants are split into four seeding pots based on their club coefficients, with each of the eventual 12 groups to contain one team from each seeding tier.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure confirmed before the ceremony

Antoine Griezmann won the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award ©Getty Images

The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony. Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Luka Jović are the contenders.

Season calendar



Group stage

Matchday one: 19 September

Matchday two: 3 October

Matchday three: 24 October

Matchday four: 7 November

Matchday five: 28 November

Matchday six: 12 December

Knockout phase



16 December: Round of 32 draw, Nyon

20 February: Round of 32, first leg

27 February: Round of 32, second leg

28 February: Round of 16 draw, Nyon

12 March: Round of 16, first leg

19 March: Round of 16, second leg

20 March: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon

9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April: Quarter-finals, second leg

30 April: Semi-finals, first leg

7 May: Semi-finals, second leg

27 May: Final – Gdansk Stadium