Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Friday 13 December 2019

Three Manchester United players line up with Arsenal players old and new in the Matchday 6 all-star XI.

TOTW UCL MD6

Manchester United's scintillating second-half performance against AZ propelled Mason Greenwood, Ashley Young and Juan Mata into the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week for Matchday 6.

The trio are among five Premier League players to make the XI, with the remaining six sourced from across Europe. Special mention to Roman Bezus, the week's biggest riser after impressing for surprise packages Gent.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Vid Belec (APOEL) – 100th (+122 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Ashley Young (Man. United) – 76th (+187)
Defender: Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) – 22nd (+252)
Defender: Gernot Trauner (LASK) – 10th (+21)
Defender: Gaël Clichy (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 29th (+82)

Midfielder: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 30th (+171)
Midfielder: Roman Bezus (Gent) – 203rd (+365)
Midfielder: Juan Mata (Man. United) – 132nd (+251)
Midfielder: Takuma Asano (Partizan) – 77th (+249)

Forward: Diogo Jota (Wolves) – 17th (+251)
Forward: Mason Greenwood (Man. United) – 13th (+117)

