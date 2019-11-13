Europa League permutations: Who needs what to go through?
Wednesday 13 November 2019
Seventeen teams could book a round of 32 place with a game to spare when the fifth set of matches are played.
UEFA.com explains all the UEFA Europa League permutations ahead of the fifth round of group stage games on 28 November.
Who is through to the round of 32?
Basel, Celtic, Espanyol, Manchester United, Sevilla
Who could go through on Matchday 5?
APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Arsenal, Braga, CFR Cluj, Copenhagen, Dynamo Kyiv, Gent, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Ludogorets, Mönchengladbach, Rangers, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves, Young Boys
All of the below information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.
Matchday 5: 28 November
Group A: Dudelange (3 points) v APOEL (4), Sevilla (12) v Qarabağ (4)
- Sevilla are through as group winners
- APOEL will be through as group runners-up if they win and Qarabağ lose
- Qarabağ will be out of contention if they lose and APOEL win
- Dudelange will be out of contention if they lose
Group B: Lugano (2) v Copenhagen (6), Malmö (5) v Dynamo Kyiv (6)
- Copenhagen will be through if they win and Malmö lose
- Dynamo Kyiv will be through if they win
- Malmö will be out of contention if they lose and Copenhagen win
- Lugano will be out of contention if they do not win
Group C: Trabzonspor (1) v Getafe (6), Krasnodar (6) v Basel (10)
- Basel are through (Getafe and Krasnodar could match their ten points but, even if they do, Basel's three-way head-to-head is guaranteed to be superior to both) and will clinch first place if they win, or if Getafe do not win
- Neither Getafe nor Krasnodar can qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 5
- Trabzonspor are out of contention (while they could end up on seven points with Getafe and Krasnodar, they are guaranteed to have an inferior three-way head-to-head record if they do)
Group D: Rosenborg (0) v LASK (7), Sporting CP (9) v PSV Eindhoven (7)
- Sporting CP will be through if they win, and will clinch first place if they win and LASK do not
- LASK will be through if they win and PSV lose
- PSV will be out of contention if they lose and LASK win
- Rosenborg are out of contention
Group E: Lazio (3) v CFR Cluj (9), Celtic (10) v Rennes (1)
- Celtic are through and will clinch first place with a win if CFR Cluj lose
- CFR Cluj will be through if they draw or win
- Lazio will be out of contention if they do not win
- Rennes are out of contention
Group F: Vitória SC (1) v Standard Liège (6), Arsenal (10) v Eintracht Frankfurt (6)
- Arsenal will be through if they draw or win, or if Standard Liège lose
- Neither Standard Liège nor Eintracht Frankfurt can qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 5
- Vitória SC will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Eintracht Frankfurt win
Group G: Young Boys (7) v Porto (4), Feyenoord (4) v Rangers (7)
- Young Boys will be through if they win (Feyenoord and Rangers could match their ten points but, even if they do, Young Boys' three-way head-to-head is guaranteed to be superior to both)
- Rangers will be through if they win or draw and Porto lose
- Porto will be out of contention if they lose and Rangers draw or win, or if they draw and Rangers win
- Feyenoord will be out of contention if they lose or draw and Young Boys win, or if they lose and Young Boys draw
Group H: Ferencváros (5) v Espanyol (10), CSKA Moskva (1) v Ludogorets (6)
- Espanyol are through and will clinch first place if they win
- Ludogorets will be through if they win and Ferencváros lose
- Ferencváros will be out of contention if they lose and Ludogorets win
- CSKA will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Ferencváros win or draw (while they could end up on seven points with Ferencváros and Ludogorets, they are guaranteed to have an inferior three-way head-to-head record if they do)
Group I: Oleksandriya (3) v Wolfsburg (5), St-Étienne (3) v Gent (8)
- Gent will be through if they avoid defeat, and will clinch first place with a win
- Wolfsburg will be through if they win and St-Étienne do not
- St-Étienne will be out of contention if they do not win and Wolfsburg win
- Oleksandriya will be out of contention if they lose
Group J: Wolfsberg (4) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (5), İstanbul Başakşehir (7) v Roma (5)
- İstanbul Başakşehir will be through with a win
- Mönchengladbach will be through if they win and Roma lose
- Roma will be out of contention if they lose and Mönchengladbach win
- Wolfsberg will be out of contention if they lose
Group K: Braga (10) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (9), Beşiktaş (0) v Slovan Bratislava (4)
- Braga will be through if they draw, and will clinch first place if they win
- Wolves will be through if they win or draw, or if Slovan do not win
- Slovan will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Wolves draw
- Beşiktaş are out of contention
Group L: Astana (0) v Manchester United (10), AZ Alkmaar (8) v Partizan (4)
- United are through and will clinch first place if they win and AZ do not
- AZ will be through if they draw or win
- Partizan will be out of contention if they do not win
- Astana are out of contention
Standings are provisional until all matches have been played.
Arrangements for breaking ties can be found in article 16 of the official competition regulations.