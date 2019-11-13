Europa League permutations: Who needs what to go through?

UEFA.com explains all the UEFA Europa League permutations ahead of the fifth round of group stage games on 28 November.

GROUP STANDINGS

Who is through to the round of 32?



Basel, Celtic, Espanyol, Manchester United, Sevilla

Who could go through on Matchday 5?

APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Arsenal, Braga, CFR Cluj, Copenhagen, Dynamo Kyiv, Gent, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Ludogorets, Mönchengladbach, Rangers, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves, Young Boys

All of the below information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A: Dudelange (3 points) v APOEL (4), Sevilla (12) v Qarabağ (4)



Sevilla are through as group winners

APOEL will be through as group runners-up if they win and Qarabağ lose

Qarabağ will be out of contention if they lose and APOEL win

Dudelange will be out of contention if they lose

Group B: Lugano (2) v Copenhagen (6), Malmö (5) v Dynamo Kyiv (6)



Copenhagen will be through if they win and Malmö lose

Dynamo Kyiv will be through if they win

Malmö will be out of contention if they lose and Copenhagen win

Lugano will be out of contention if they do not win

Group C: Trabzonspor (1) v Getafe (6), Krasnodar (6) v Basel (10)



Basel are through (Getafe and Krasnodar could match their ten points but, even if they do, Basel's three-way head-to-head is guaranteed to be superior to both) and will clinch first place if they win, or if Getafe do not win

Neither Getafe nor Krasnodar can qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 5

Trabzonspor are out of contention (while they could end up on seven points with Getafe and Krasnodar, they are guaranteed to have an inferior three-way head-to-head record if they do)

Group D: Rosenborg (0) v LASK (7), Sporting CP (9) v PSV Eindhoven (7)



Sporting CP will be through if they win, and will clinch first place if they win and LASK do not

LASK will be through if they win and PSV lose

PSV will be out of contention if they lose and LASK win

Rosenborg are out of contention

Group E: Lazio (3) v CFR Cluj (9), Celtic (10) v Rennes (1)



Celtic are through and will clinch first place with a win if CFR Cluj lose

CFR Cluj will be through if they draw or win

Lazio will be out of contention if they do not win

Rennes are out of contention

Group F: Vitória SC (1) v Standard Liège (6), Arsenal (10) v Eintracht Frankfurt (6)



Arsenal will be through if they draw or win, or if Standard Liège lose

Neither Standard Liège nor Eintracht Frankfurt can qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 5

Vitória SC will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Eintracht Frankfurt win

Group G: Young Boys (7) v Porto (4), Feyenoord (4) v Rangers (7)



Young Boys will be through if they win (Feyenoord and Rangers could match their ten points but, even if they do, Young Boys' three-way head-to-head is guaranteed to be superior to both)

Rangers will be through if they win or draw and Porto lose

Porto will be out of contention if they lose and Rangers draw or win, or if they draw and Rangers win

Feyenoord will be out of contention if they lose or draw and Young Boys win, or if they lose and Young Boys draw

Group H: Ferencváros (5) v Espanyol (10), CSKA Moskva (1) v Ludogorets (6)



Espanyol are through and will clinch first place if they win

Ludogorets will be through if they win and Ferencváros lose

Ferencváros will be out of contention if they lose and Ludogorets win

CSKA will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Ferencváros win or draw (while they could end up on seven points with Ferencváros and Ludogorets, they are guaranteed to have an inferior three-way head-to-head record if they do)

Group I: Oleksandriya (3) v Wolfsburg (5), St-Étienne (3) v Gent (8)

Gent will be through if they avoid defeat, and will clinch first place with a win

Wolfsburg will be through if they win and St-Étienne do not

St-Étienne will be out of contention if they do not win and Wolfsburg win

Oleksandriya will be out of contention if they lose

Group J: Wolfsberg (4) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (5), İstanbul Başakşehir (7) v Roma (5)



İstanbul Başakşehir will be through with a win

Mönchengladbach will be through if they win and Roma lose

Roma will be out of contention if they lose and Mönchengladbach win

Wolfsberg will be out of contention if they lose

Group K: Braga (10) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (9), Beşiktaş (0) v Slovan Bratislava (4)



Braga will be through if they draw, and will clinch first place if they win

Wolves will be through if they win or draw, or if Slovan do not win

Slovan will be out of contention if they do not win, or if Wolves draw

Beşiktaş are out of contention

Group L: Astana (0) v Manchester United (10), AZ Alkmaar (8) v Partizan (4)



United are through and will clinch first place if they win and AZ do not

AZ will be through if they draw or win

Partizan will be out of contention if they do not win

Astana are out of contention

Standings are provisional until all matches have been played.

Arrangements for breaking ties can be found in article 16 of the official competition regulations.