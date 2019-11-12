Europa League top scorers: Munir making waves
Tuesday 12 November 2019
Sevilla's Munir is leading the pack when it comes to UEFA Europa League goalscorers this season.
UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.
This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.
Munir (Sevilla): 5 goals
The former Barcelona wonderkid's 278 minutes of football have featured two assists as well as five goals – including the first UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League hat-trick in the five-time winners' history.
Myron Boadu (AZ): 4 goals
Just 18, the Netherlands Under-21 international has played in all 360 minutes of AZ's first four group stage games, and set up two goals as well as scoring four himself.
Daniel Sinani (Dudelange): 4 goals
Dudelange have conceded the most goals in this season's group stage (15), but Sinani for one has been enjoying himself, scoring two at APOEL and then two more at home against Sevilla.
Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava): 4 goals
The Slovenian forward has been scoring at an extraordinary rate since joining Slovan in 2018, his four goals (a penalty and three from open play in 360 minutes) about par for the course.
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): 3 goals
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers): 3 goals
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP): 3 goals
Donyell Malen (PSV): 3 goals
Claudiu Keşerü (Ludogorets): 3 goals
Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol): 3 goals
Ángel (Getafe): 3 goals
Roman Yaremchuk (Gent): 3 goals