Europa League top scorers: Munir making waves

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

Munir (Sevilla): 5 goals

The former Barcelona wonderkid's 278 minutes of football have featured two assists as well as five goals – including the first UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League hat-trick in the five-time winners' history.

Myron Boadu (AZ): 4 goals

Just 18, the Netherlands Under-21 international has played in all 360 minutes of AZ's first four group stage games, and set up two goals as well as scoring four himself.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Sinani strike twice at APOEL

Daniel Sinani (Dudelange): 4 goals

Dudelange have conceded the most goals in this season's group stage (15), but Sinani for one has been enjoying himself, scoring two at APOEL and then two more at home against Sevilla.

Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava): 4 goals

The Slovenian forward has been scoring at an extraordinary rate since joining Slovan in 2018, his four goals (a penalty and three from open play in 360 minutes) about par for the course.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): 3 goals

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers): 3 goals

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP): 3 goals

Donyell Malen (PSV): 3 goals

Claudiu Keşerü (Ludogorets): 3 goals

Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol): 3 goals

Ángel (Getafe): 3 goals

Roman Yaremchuk (Gent): 3 goals