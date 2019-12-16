Europa League round of 32 draw: who will face who?
Monday 16 December 2019
Ajax, Arsenal, Inter and Manchester United are among the teams to have discovered their round of 32 opponents.
The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 32 draw has been made in Nyon.
Full round of 32 draw
Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)*
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)* v Porto (POR)
Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)
APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)
CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)
Olympiacos (GRE)* v Arsenal (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)
Club Brugge (BEL)* v Manchester United (ENG)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)*
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)*
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)* v Benfica (POR)*
Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)
Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)
Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)
*transferred from UEFA Champions League
When are the games?
The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 20 February, with the second legs on 27 February. Kick-off times are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET, as they were in the group stage. Seeded teams are at home in the second legs.
Anything else I should know?
Squad changes
Each club can register a maximum of three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 3 February 2020. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check out Article 43 of the regulations.
Ties level after 180 minutes ...
The tie is decided on away goals, first and foremost. If the teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).
How the draw worked
Two seeding pots were formed:
- Seeded teams Consisting of the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
- Unseeded teams Made up of the 12 group runners-up and the remaining teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League.
Restrictions:
- No team could play a club from their group.
- No team could play a club from their own association.
When are the remaining rounds and draws?
Round of 16
Draw: 28 February
First legs: 12 March
Second legs: 19 March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 9 April
Second legs: 16 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 20 March
First legs: 30 April
Second legs: 7 May
Final
Gdansk Stadium, Poland: 27 May