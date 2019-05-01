Frankfurt v Chelsea: all you need to know

Adi Hütter: "It is important that we enjoy this game"

Sébastian Haller and Ante Rebić out for home team

Frankfurt 11 unbeaten at home in Europa League (W9)

Chelsea's record in this season's competition: W11 D1

Hosts have lost all three two-legged ties v English sides



Reporter's view: In a UEFA semi-final for the first time since 1980, Frankfurt have a chance to follow up last season's German Cup success with more silverware. The Eagles have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, and with Sébastian Haller injured and Ante Rebić suspended, Adi Hütter will be without two key attackers. However, there remains a feeling that if Frankfurt can stay true to their high-octane style, they can be more than a match for Chelsea.

James Thorogood, Frankfurt reporter

Possible line-ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Fernandes, Kostić; Gaćinović; Jović, Paciência

Out: Haller (stomach), Rebić (suspended), Stendera (back), Tawatha (ankle)

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Out: Ampadu (back), Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Rüdiger (knee), Cahill (Achilles)

Key battle

Eden Hazard preparing for the Frankfurt game ©Getty Images

Danny da Costa v Eden Hazard: Rampaging down the right, the Frankfurt wing-back has been a revelation this season, chipping in with crucial goals in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League, but an in-form Hazard will likely force Da Costa to spend more time on the back rather than the front foot. If Da Costa manages to nullify Chelsea's chief attacking threat – easier said than done – then the Eagles stand a chance of achieving a famous result. Present Hazard an opportunity, though, and he usually snaffles it up – and the London club usually prevail.

Dan Thacker, Chelsea reporter

Where to watch

Adi Hütter, Frankfurt coach



Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter ©Getty Images

It is important that we enjoy this game. We are playing a semi-final against such a big club. This is something special. The fans have always been our 12th man. It is important that we get that spark from them. We have come a long and hard way to reach the semi-finals. The fans have supported us tremendously. We know the significance of the game for the club. That's why we're so happy.

Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea manager



I respect Frankfurt. They have played against big teams and are a dynamic side with great intensity, and physically they have the same characteristics as [quarter-final opponents] Slavia Praha, but the quality is better, especially in attack. It will be difficult to get to the final.