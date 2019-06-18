Time 15:30CET, 18 June, Nyon

First qualifying round (11 & 18 July)

As laid down in paragraphs 13.03 and 13.04 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League regulations, the UEFA administration forms groups and seeds clubs for the first qualifying round in accordance with the club rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

The 94 teams (87 directly qualified and 7 pairs of teams from the preliminary round) are divided into seven groups (groups 1 to 7) of ten teams and two groups (groups 8 to 9) of 12 teams.

Within the nine groups, the 94 teams are divided equally as 47 seeded teams and 47 unseeded teams. If any club in the preliminary round has an individual coefficient that entitles it to be seeded in the first qualifying round, the winner of the preliminary round match involving that club is automatically seeded for the first qualifying-round draw.

Teams from the same association must not be drawn against each other.

Group 1 (seeded sides in bold)



Vaduz (LIE)

Kilmarnock (SCO)

Brann (NOR)

Vitebsk (BLR)

Malmö (SWE)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Ballymena (NIR)/NSÍ (FRO)

Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Breidablik (ISL)

Group 2 (seeded sides in bold)

Hajduk (CRO)

Legia (POL)

Radnicki Niš (SRB)

CSKA Sofia (BUL)

Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ)

Flora (EST)

Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)

Sant Julià (AND)/Europa (GIB)

Titograd (MNE)

Gzira United (MLT)

Group 3 (seeded sides in bold)

Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

Kukësi (ALB)

FCSB (ROU)

Čukarički (SRB)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Milsami Orhei (MDA)

Mura (SVN)

Debrecen (HUN)

Banants (ARM)

Jeunesse Esch (LUX)

Group 4 (seeded sides in bold)



Rangers (SCO)

Brøndby (DEN)

Cork (IRL)

Molde (NOR)

Crusaders (NIR)

Progrès Niederkorn (LUX)/Cardiff Metropolitan University (WAL)

B36 (FRO)

Inter Turku (FIN)

KR (ISL)

Prishtina (KOS)/St Joseph's (GIB)

Group 5 (seeded sides in bold)



Fehérvár (HUN)

Zrinjski (BIH)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

Neftçi (AZE)

Levski Sofia (BUL)

Hibernians (MLT)

Ružomberok (SVK)

Akademija Pandev (MKD)

Speranta Nisporeni (MDA)

FK Zeta (MNE)

Group 6 (seeded sides in bold)



Spartak Trnava (SVK)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Fola Esch (LUX)

Alashkert (ARM)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO)

Rīgas FS (LVA)

Budapest Honvéd (HUN)

Makedonija Skopje (MKD)

Radnik Bijeljina (BIH)

Group 7 (seeded sides in bold)



Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Ventspils (LVA)

Cracovia Kraków (POL)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

Teuta (ALB)

La Fiorita (SMR)/Engordany (AND)

Široki Brijeg (BIH)

DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Group 8 (seeded sides in bold)



Haugesund (NOR)

Aberdeen (SCO)

Stjarnan (ISL)

Norrköping (SWE)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

Riteriai (LTU)

Liepāja (LVA)

Levadia Tallinn (EST)

Barry Town (WAL)/Cliftonville (NIR)

Saint Patrick's (IRL)

RoPS Rovaniemi (FIN)

KÍ (FRO)/Tre Fiori (SMR)

Group 9 (seeded sides in bold)



Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Domžale (SVN)

Pyunik (ARM)

Sabail (AZE)

Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

U Craiova 1948 (ROU)

Balzan (MLT)

Laçi (ALB)

Shkupi (MKD)

Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA)

Narva Trans (EST)

Draw procedure

Groups 1 to 7

All clubs in the seven groups have been ordered randomly and identified by a number: 1 to 5 for the seeded teams and 6 to 10 for the unseeded teams.

Two bowls will be prepared, one containing balls with slips of paper numbered 1 to 5 for the seeded teams and the other containing balls with slips of paper numbered 6 to 10 for the unseeded teams.

A ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, then opened to display the number it contains. The second ball is drawn to complete the pairing. The result of this draw applies to all seven groups.

For example, if the first ball drawn contains the number 2 and the second the number 8, the clubs that have been assigned the numbers 2 and 8 in each of the seven groups will play each other. In addition, the first ball drawn, here containing the number 2, designates the home team for the first leg and for all seven groups.

The same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings.

Groups 8 to 9



All clubs in the two groups will be ordered randomly and identified by a number: 1 to 6 for the seeded teams and 7 to 12 for the unseeded teams.

Two bowls will be prepared, one containing balls with slips of paper numbered 1 to 6 for the seeded teams and the other containing balls with slips of paper numbered 7 to 12 for the unseeded teams.

A ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, then opened to display the number it contains. The second ball is drawn to complete the pairing. The result of this draw applies to both groups.

For example, if the first ball drawn contains the number 2 and the second the number 8, the clubs that have been assigned the numbers 2 and 8 in each of the two groups will play each other. In addition, the first ball drawn, here containing the number 2, designates the home team for the first leg and for both groups.

The same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings.

Clubs' coefficients are now determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER (under a new system introduced for 2018/19 onwards).

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.