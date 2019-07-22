UEFA Europa League third qualifying round champions and main path draws
Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sparta Praha now know what awaits them.
THIRD QUALIFYING ROUND CHAMPIONS PATH (MATCHES 8 & 15 AUGUST)
Group 1
Sutjeska (MNE) / APOEL (CYP) v HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Linfield (NIR)
CFR Cluj (ROU) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v SP Tre Penne (SMR) / Sūduva (LTU)
Ararat-Armenia (ARM) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) v Saburtalo (GEO) / GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Piast Gliwice (POL) / Riga FC (LVA) v Crvena zvezda (SRB) / HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Valur Reykjavík (ISL) / Ludogorets (BUL) v The New Saints (WAL) / København (DEN)
Group 2
Sarajevo (BIH)* v BATE Borisov (BLR) / Rosenborg (NOR)
Shkëndija (MKD) / Dudelange (LUX) v Celtic (SCO) / Nõmme Kalju (EST)
FC Santa Coloma (AND) / Astana (KAZ) v Ferencváros (HUN) / Valletta (MLT)
Partizani (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Maribor (SVN) / AIK (SWE)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Feronikeli (KOS) v Dundalk (IRL) / Qarabağ (AZE)
Seeded sides in bold
*Losers of UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie between Sarajevo and Celtic given bye to third qualifying round
THIRD QUALIFYING ROUND MAIN PATH (MATCHES 8 & 15 AUGUST)
Group 1
Norrköping (SWE) / Liepaja (LVA) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) / Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Torino (ITA) / Debrecen (HUN) v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) / Esbjerg (DEN)
Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / Olympiacos (GRE)
Austria Wien (AUT) v Shamrock Rovers (IRL) / Apollon Limassol (CYP) Feyenoord (NED) v Gabala (AZE) / Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)
Group 2
Lechia Gdańsk (POL) / Brøndby (DEN) v Braga (POR)
Molde (NOR) / Čukarički (SRB) v Aris Thessaloniki (GRE) / AEL Limassol (CYP)
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1926 (BUL) / Spartak Trnava (SVK) v Strasbourg (FRA) / Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
Thun (SUI) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Alashkert (ARM) / FCSB (ROU) v Mladá Boleslav (CZE) / Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ)
Group 3
Pyunik (ARM) / Jablonec (CZE) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG) / Crusaders (NIR)
Midtjylland (DEN) v Rangers (SCO) / Progrès Niederkorn (LUX)
Mariupol (UKR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED) / Häcken (SWE)
AEK Larnaca (CYP) / Levski Sofia (BUL) v Gent (BEL) / Viitorul (ROU)
Legia Warszawa (POL) / KuPS (FIN) v Dunajská Streda (SVK) / Atromitos (GRE)
Group 4
Haugesund (NOR) / Sturm Graz (AUT) v PSV (NED) / Basel (SUI)
Rijeka (CRO) v Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO) / Aberdeen (SCO)
Ventspils (LVA) / Gzira United (MLT) v Jeunesse Esch (LUX) / Vitória SC (POR)
Fehérvár (HUN) / Vaduz (LIE) v Flora Tallinn (EST) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) / Partizan (SRB) v Malatyaspor (TUR) / Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Group 5
Domžale (SVN) / Malmö (SWE) v Utrecht (NED) / Zrinjski (BIH)
CSKA Sofia (BUL) / Osijek (CRO) v Buducnost Podgorića (MNE) / Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
Arsenal Tula (RUS) / Neftçi (AZE) v Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Luzern (SUI) / KÍ (FRO) v Espanyol (ESP) / Stjarnan (ISL)
Sparta Praha (CZE) v Trabzonspor (TUR)
Budapest Honvéd (HUN) / Universitatea Craiova (ROU) v AEK Athens (GRE)
Seeded sides in bold
Champions path draw procedure
- The ten teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round will be seeded and drawn against the other ten contenders.
- Clubs were divided into two groups, each with five seeded teams or pairings and five unseeded.
For each group, the balls containing the seeded teams were placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded teams were put into another bowl. One ball was taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they were shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.
Main path draw procedure
Groups 1–4
- The clubs are ranked according to their coefficient (teams from ties yet to be played will take the coefficient of the seeded team in each) and further split into seeding groups.
- Each side in each seeding group is allocated a number. Balls containing the seeded teams' numbers are placed in one bowl, with balls for the unseeded teams' numbers (within the same sub-group of clubs) in another.
- A ball is taken from each bowl and put into a large empty bowl in the middle, where they are shuffled.
- The clubs in all four groups whose numbers correspond to the first ball drawn play their first game at home, against the sides in all four groups whose numbers match the next ball drawn.
Group 5
- The clubs are ranked according to their coefficient (teams from ties yet to be played will take the coefficient of the seeded team in each) and further split into seeding groups.
- Each side is allocated a number. Balls containing the seeded teams' numbers are placed in one bowl, with balls for the unseeded teams' numbers in another.
- A ball is taken from each bowl and put into a large empty bowl in the middle, where they are shuffled.
- The first team drawn play their first match at home against the second team drawn.
Match dates
8 August: first leg
15 August: second leg
Tie winners advance to the UEFA Europa League play-off round.
The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.