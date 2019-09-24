Feyenoord v Porto facts

Two former European Cup winners cross swords in Rotterdam as Feyenoord seek to atone for an opening defeat against a Porto side who already have three Group G points in the bag.

• While Feyenoord were beaten 1-0 by Rangers in Glasgow on matchday one, Porto got the better of Young Boys, seeing off the Swiss champions 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão thanks to a double from Brazilian striker Francisco Soares.

Previous meetings

• The clubs' only previous UEFA meetings came in the 1993/94 UEFA Champions League second round, Porto coming out on top 1-0 on aggregate after a 90th-minute Domingos goal won the first leg in Portugal – following Peter Bosz's red card for the visitors – and the Rotterdam return finished goalless.

• Feyenoord's home record against Portuguese clubs is W2 D3 L1, the defeat having occurred in the most recent encounter, 1-2 against Sporting CP in the 2004/05 UEFA Cup third round, the first leg having been lost by the same score in Lisbon.

• Porto's record in the Netherlands is W2 D2 L2, though it is 21 years since they last visited the country, losing 2-1 at Ajax on matchday two of the 1998/99 UEFA Champions League.

Form guide

Feyenoord

• Dutch champions in 2016/17 and cup winners in 2017/18, Feyenoord won no trophies last season but finished third in the league to return to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, where they were surprisingly eliminated last season by Slovakian side Trenčín 5-1 on aggregate (0-4 a, 1-1 h).

• This season they reversed those scorelines (4-0 h, 1-1 a) to overcome Dinamo Tbilisi before seeing off Hapoel Beer Sheva in style in the play-offs with a pair of 3-0 victories. This is the club's third appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They topped their section in 2014/15 but finished third in 2016/17 despite opening with a 1-0 home win against eventual winners Manchester United.

• Feyenoord won their first five home UEFA Europa League group games but were beaten in the most recent, losing 0-1 to Fenerbahçe in a decisive matchday six encounter three seasons ago. They have won both European games in Rotterdam this term, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Porto

• Domestic runners-up in league and cup last season – to Benfica and Sporting CP respectively – Porto also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were beaten by eventual winners Liverpool (0-2 a, 1-4 h).

• The Dragons' bid to return to the UEFA Champions League group stage this term – for a record-equalling 24th time – ended in the third qualifying round when they lost on away goals to Russian debutants Krasnodar, winning the first leg in Russia 1-0 but losing the home return 2-3 after being three goals down at half-time. That defeat sent them directly into the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they have competed just once before – in 2010/11, when they won the trophy.

• Since that 2010/11 triumph Porto have played 11 matches in the competition, winning just three and losing five. Their UEFA Europa League group stage record, however, is W6 D1, featuring three wins out of three on the road.

Links and trivia

• Feyenoord defender Edgar Ié, although born in Guinea-Bissau, is a Portuguese international and came through the Sporting CP youth system before going on to play Liga football for Lisbon rivals Belenenses.

• Rival coaches Jaap Stam (Feyenoord) and Sérgio Conceição (Porto) were Lazio team-mates during the first half of the 2003/04 season.

• Jesús Corona joined Porto in 2015 from FC Twente, where current Feyenoord players Nick Marsman and Renato Tapia were also members of the Enschede club's squad.

• Porto are one of three clubs to have won the UEFA Europa League on their debut appearance, the others being Atlético Madrid in the inaugural 2009/10 competition and Chelsea in 2012/13.

• Porto are one of three former UEFA Europa League winners in this season's group stage, along with Sevilla and Manchester United.

The coaches

• Stam replaced his former Netherlands national team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord's head coach in the summer of 2019 after spending the second half of the previous season in charge of PEC Zwolle following a spell in England with Reading. A towering centre-back, he made his name at PSV Eindhoven before going on to star for Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side, winning the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in his debut season. He later played in Italy for Lazio and Milan before concluding his career at Ajax.

• A Portuguese international winger of some repute who scored 12 goals in 56 appearances for his country including a memorable hat-trick against holders Germany in a 3-0 win at UEFA EURO 2000, Sérgio Conceição played for a variety of clubs, winning Serie A with Lazio and three Portuguese Liga titles in two spells with Porto, where he was appointed as head coach in June 2017, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo following a promising stint in France with Nantes. He led Porto to another league title in 2017/18 and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals the following season.