Copenhagen v Malmö facts

Copenhagen host Malmö in a local Scandinavian derby of huge significance, with the clubs ranked first and second respectively in Group B as they both chase down a place in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

• The Danish champions, who have scored one goal in each of their five group games, are unbeaten in the section with nine points, six of those having come at the expense of eliminated Lugano, while Malmö are one point behind them having won a seven-goal thriller against Dynamo Kyiv last time out thanks to a dramatic added-time winner from Markus Rosenberg in what was the 37-year-old's final home game for the club before retirement.

• Copenhagen will advance to the knockout phase if they avoid defeat against Malmö, whereas the visitors will go through as group winners if they are victorious in the Danish capital. If Dynamo, who have six points, do not beat Lugano in the group's other Matchday 6 fixture, both Copenhagen and Malmö will qualify irrespective of the outcome in Parken Stadium.

Previous meetings

• The Matchday 2 encounter between the clubs in southern Sweden ended 1-1 as Rosenberg brought Malmö level after the visitors had gone ahead in first-half added time through an own goal from the home side's Danish defender Lasse Nielsen.

• Copenhagen have yet to beat Swedish opposition in UEFA competition, drawing both home games – 2-2 against Örebro in the 1996 UEFA Intertoto Cup and 0-0 against Djurgården in the first round of the 2002/03 UEFA Cup, a tie they lost 3-1 on aggregate.

• Malmö's only previous encounters with Danish opposition had come last season when they overcame then Superliga title holders Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League play-offs, drawing 2-2 at home before winning 2-0 away with Rosenberg on target in both matches.

Form guide

Copenhagen

• Copenhagen regained the Superliga crown last term, relegating Midtjylland into second place to become Danish champions for the third time in four seasons – and 13th in all. They lost on penalties to Crvena zvezda of Serbia in this season's UEFA Champions League third qualifying round but were 3-2 aggregate winners over Latvian champions Riga (3-1 h, 0-1 a) in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

• The Danish club are taking part in a seventh UEFA Europa League group stage. However, they have made further progress just twice before, most recently in 2017/18, when they lost in the round of 32 to eventual winners Atlético Madrid (1-4 h, 0-1 a). They finished bottom of their group last season with five points.

• Copenhagen's victory against Riga was the first time they had scored more than one goal at Parken in seven European matches, the previous six having yielded just three in total for the home side. They took just one point out of nine on home soil in last season's group stage, but thanks to a 1-0 win against Lugano and 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv this season their overall home record at this stage of the competition is now a positive W8 D5 L7.

Malmö

• Swedish champions for a record 20th time in 2017, Malmö finished third in their 2018 title defence, behind AIK and Norrköping, to secure European football for a third successive season. They notched up a club-record 16 European matches last term, from their starting point in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round to the UEFA Europa League round of 32, where they lost to eventual winners Chelsea (1-2 h, 0-3 a), home and away group wins against Beşiktaş having brought them springtime continental football for the first time in 32 years.

• Malmö ensured a second successive appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage – and third in total – by winning four qualifying ties this term. They overcame Ballymena, Domžale, Zrinjski and, in the play-offs, Bnei Yehuda, racking up 23 goals in the process and conceding just five.

• Malmö have lost only four of their last 14 European away fixtures, winning six. In the UEFA Europa League group stage, however, the all-important 1-0 win at Beşiktaş on Matchday 6 last term stands alone, five of their other seven away games having ended in defeat. They have yet to score an away goal in this season's group stage, losing 1-0 at Dynamo and drawing 0-0 at Lugano.

Links and trivia

• Malmö legend Rosenberg is set to end his playing career after this game. He has scored 110 goals in 286 matches during two spells with the club, winning three Allsvenskan titles.

• There are four Danish players, all internationals and all with Superliga experience against Copenhagen, in Malmö's squad – defenders Nielsen and Jonas Knudsen, and midfielders Søren Rieks and Anders Christiansen. The latter was born in the Danish capital.

• There are three Swedes, also all internationals, in the Copenhagen squad – goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and defenders Pierre Bengtsson and Sotirios Papagiannopoulos.

• Papagiannopoulos made his Sweden debut in January 2018 against Estonia as a second-half substitute for Franz Brorsson of Malmö. Papagiannopoulos also played alongside Malmö's Fouad Bachirou at Östersund, helping the Swedish club reach the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 in their debut European campaign.

• This is the second successive season in which Malmö and Copenhagen are the only representatives from their respective countries involved in European football during the autumn.

• Malmö are one of only two clubs to have reached this season's UEFA Europa League group stage having started their campaign in the first qualifying round, the other being Rangers.

• The 2019 Allsvenskan concluded on 2 November, with Malmö finishing runners-up, one point behind champions Djurgården, after a dramatic final day.

The coaches

• Ståle Solbakken's second coaching tenure at Copenhagen began in 2013. He has won eight Danish titles in charge of the club – five of those in his first spell from 2006 to 2011 – plus four domestic cups. The former Norway midfielder won 58 caps and scored nine goals for his country, appearing at both the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000, before being forced to retire following a heart attack. He also had short spells coaching in Germany (Köln) and England (Wolves) between two lengthy stints in the Danish capital.

• Born in the former East Germany, Uwe Rösler left his homeland in 1994 to play up front for Manchester City, which he did for four years, forming a bond with English football that brought him back to the country to manage four lower-league clubs – Brentford, Wigan, Leeds and Fleetwood. His coaching career had begun in Norway with Lillestrøm, his final club as a player, and in June 2018 he returned to Scandinavia to become the new boss of reigning Swedish champions Malmö, masterminding progress into the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League round of 32.