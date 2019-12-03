PSV v Rosenborg facts

There is little other than pride at stake as PSV Eindhoven and Rosenborg play out their final European match of the season, both clubs having already been eliminated from Group D.

• PSV began the section with positive intent, taking seven points from their opening three matches, but heavy away defeats at LASK (1-4) and Sporting CP (0-4) have scuppered their chances of further progress. The Dutch side are guaranteed to finish third, while Rosenborg's ambition for Matchday 6 will be to provide an encore of last season, when they also lost their first five group games, before avoiding a whitewash with a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig in their final fixture.

Previous meetings

• The Matchday 2 encounter in Trondheim resulted in a 4-1 victory for PSV, with 20-year-old Donyell Malen scoring twice for the visitors as they equalled their biggest margin of victory in a UEFA Europa League group stage match.

• PSV had also won both of the clubs' two previous encounters, in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage, a 2-1 victory in Trondheim preceding a 1-0 home success two weeks later.

• That home win over Rosenborg is the only one PSV have managed in three games against Norwegian opponents in Eindhoven. The other two were drawn, including a 0-0 stalemate against Haugesund in the second leg of this season's UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, which clinched a 1-0 aggregate win.

• Rosenborg's only success in five UEFA matches on Dutch soil (D1 L3) came on their most recent visit, when they famously beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam with a goal from Samuel Adegbenro – who also scored his team's consolation against PSV on Matchday 2 – in the first leg of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League play-offs; the Norwegian side sealed the tie a week later in dramatic fashion, a late Adegbenro double giving them a second win, 3-2 in Trondheim.

Form guide

PSV

• PSV ceded the Dutch title to Ajax last season, finishing runners-up, while also playing second fiddle to their Amsterdam rivals in the UEFA Champions League as they dropped out at the group stage, finishing bottom of a tough section comprising Barcelona, Tottenham and Internazionale.

• This season the Eindhoven club's UEFA Champions League hopes were extinguished early as they were beaten by Basel on away goals (3-2 h, 1-2 a) in the second qualifying round, but they recovered to knock Haugesund and Apollon Limassol out of the UEFA Europa League and reach the group stage for the seventh time. They advanced as far as the quarter-finals of the competition in 2010/11 and the round of 16 in 2011/12, but have now failed to progress from their group in three of the last four attempts.

• PSV's home record in the UEFA Europa League group stage is W10 D6 L4, though the four defeats have all come in the last nine matches, only three of which they have won. Their 3-2 victory against Sporting on Matchday 1 ended a three-match winless run at home in the competition proper (D1 L2).

Rosenborg

• Rosenborg won their tenth Norwegian domestic double last year, adding a 12th cup victory to a 26th league title – both national records. It was their fourth Eliteserien triumph in a row. They also played 14 European fixtures in 2018, ending their campaign in the UEFA Europa League group stage with one point from their six matches.

• European participants in 30 of the last 31 seasons, this is the Trondheim club's sixth appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage, and on each occasion they have failed to reach the knockout phase. The last time they finished in the top two of a European group was in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League.

• Rosenborg kicked off this season in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, eliminating Linfield, BATE Borisov and Maribor before losing to Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs. They have failed to win any of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Europa League group stage (D3 L12) and are also on a 13-game winless run in the competition proper away from home (D3 L10) that stretches back to Matchday 1 of the 2012/13 campaign.

Links and trivia

• PSV's Portuguese winger Bruma played the full 90 minutes for RB Leipzig when they drew 1-1 at home to Rosenborg on Matchday 6 of last season's UEFA Europa League.

• Rosenborg's run of 15 matches in the UEFA Europa League proper without a victory is a competition record that they share with Apollon Limassol.

• Rosenborg failed to make it five successive Norwegian championship wins in 2019, ceding the title to Molde, but they did manage to qualify for Europe for the 14th season in a row thanks to a dramatic last-day 3-2 home win against local rivals Ranheim – with a late Adegbenro winner – while fellow contenders Odd lost 4-1 at Haugesund. Those two results on 1 December enabled Rosenborg to finish third ahead of Odd on goal difference and therefore book a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League qualifying phase.

• Rosenborg are the only club to have lost all of their opening five group games in this season's UEFA Europa League, and are aiming to avoid becoming just the fifth team to end the group phase of the competition with zero points – after Shamrock Rovers (2011/12), Slovan Bratislava (2014/15), Metalist Kharkiv (2014/15) and Gabala (2016/17).

• The Norwegian club have now lost more matches in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final, than any other club, incurring 26 defeats.

The coaches

• A feisty, all-purpose midfielder whose playing career was festooned with honours, Mark van Bommel won the national championship of every country in which he played, adding a Liga crown – plus UEFA Champions League glory – with Barcelona, two Bundesliga triumphs with Bayern München and a Serie A title with AC Milan to four Eredivisie successes with PSV. Capped 79 times by the Netherlands, he retired in 2013 and returned to PSV as head coach in 2018 having assisted his father-in-law Bert van Marwijk's Australia side at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

• After a playing career spent mostly in the Norwegian lower leagues with Vard Haugesund but latterly with local rivals FK Haugesund, Eirik Horneland became an assistant coach with the latter before taking charge of Norway's national Under-19 side in 2015. At the end of the following year he returned to Haugesund as head coach, where he spent two seasons, the second of which brought a fourth-placed finish in the Eliteserien and earned him, at 43, the plum job at reigning champions Rosenborg, where he replaced Dutch interim boss Rini Coolen.