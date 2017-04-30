Ricardinho top scores at Futsal Cup finals

Ricardinho inspired Inter to their fourth UEFA Futsal Cup final victory and ended as top scorer in the finals in Almaty.

Portuguese winger Ricardinho, who played in his fourth final having first appeared in 2004 for Benfica, was man of the match for Inter against both Kairat Almaty in the semis and Sporting CP in the final, and scored twice in both matches. It took him into a select band of players with 40 or more career UEFA Futsal Cup goals.

Final tournament top scorers

Ricardinho (Inter FS) 4

Cabreúva (Kairat Almaty) 2

Mario Rivillos (Inter FS) 2

Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Ugra Yugorsk) 2

Among the five players who top-scored for the season on nine goals were two from Brezje Maribor, Alen Fetić (also joint top in 2012/13 with Litija) and Denis Totošković, with the duo helping the debutants progress from the preliminary round to the elite round. Both hope to feature for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 hosts Slovenia early next year in Ljubljana.

Season top scorers

Alen Fetić (Brezje Maribor) 9

Bolinha (Araz Naxçivan) 9

Nene (APOEL) 9

Rami Tirkkonen (Sievi) 9

Denis Totošković (Brezje Maribor) 9

Diogo (Sporting CP) 8

Divanai (Kairat Almaty) 8*

Archil Sebiskveradze (Tbilisi State University) 8

*Includes goals in finals

Previous season top scorers

2015/16: Eder Lima (Ugra Yugorsk) 13

2014/15: Café (Sporting Club de Paris), Dmitri Prudnikov (Dina Moskva), Tobe (Baku United) 10

2013/14: Betinho (Sporting Club de Paris) 11

2012/13: Betinho (Sporting Club de Paris), Alen Fetić (Litija), Diniz Pinheiro (Sporting Club de Paris), Amar Zouggaghi (Futsal Topsport Antwerpen) 10

2011/12: Ion Al-Ioani (Győr) 13

2010/11: Chimel Vita Nzaka (Kremlin Bicêtre United) 16

2009/10: Joel Queirós (Benfica) 12

2008/09: Samir Makhoukhi (Blok Beverwijk) 9

2007/08: Karim Bali (Futsal Topsport Antwerpen) 13

2006/07: Serhiy Sytin (Shakhtar Donetsk) 10

2005/06: Predrag Rajić (Marbo Beograd) 12

2004/05: Sergei Ivanov (FC Dynamo) 14

2003/04: André Vanderlei (Action 21 Charleroi) 19

2002/03: André Vanderlei (Action 21 Charleroi) 15

2001/02: Joan (Playas de Castellón) 13

Previous final four top scorers

2016: Andrei Afanasyev (Ugra Yugorsk) 3

2015: Alex (Sporting CP), Esquerdinha (Dina Moskva), Leo (Kairat Almaty) 4

2014: Adriano Foglia (Araz Naxçivan) 3

2013: Fumasa (Kairat Almaty) 4

2012: Wilde (Barcelona) 3

2011: Leo Santana (Kairat Almaty) 3

2010: Arnaldo (Benfica), Joel Queirós (Benfica) 3

2009: Schumacher (Inter FS) 3

2008: Ciço (Murcia), Ildar Makayev (Sinara Ekaterinburg), Dmitri Prudnikov (Sinara Ekaterinburg), Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Sinara Ekaterinburg) 2

2007: Karim Chaibai (Action 21 Charleroi), Kelson (FC Dynamo), Pula (FC Dynamo) 2

All-time top scorers

André Vanderlei (Action 21 Charleroi/Châtelineau Futsal) 54

Lúcio (Action 21 Charleroi/Iberia Star Tbilisi/Futsal Team Charleroi) 50

Vitaliy Borisov (AMMK Baku/Olimpik/Araz Naxçivan/Ekonomac Kragujevac) 44

Ricardinho (Benfica/Inter FS) 43

Schumacher (Inter FS) 41*

Arnaldo (Benfica/Nikars Riga/Baku United) 40

Leo (Action 21 Charleroi) 40

*Excludes four goals in forfeited game