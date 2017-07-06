UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary and main round draws

UEFA Futsal Cup holders Inter FS have been handed a trip to Slovenia in a group also containing Dina Moskva and one of 20 debutants, Braga/AUUM, after the preliminary and main round draws were made.

While 32 of the record 56 entrants start in August's preliminary round, the other 24 begin in the main round in October, split for the first time into two paths. Other ties produced include a rematch between former champions Kairat Almaty and FC Dynamo, who have met several times at the later stages, most notably the 2013 final where the Kazakhstani team took their first title. The preliminary round includes Belfast United, the first Northern Irish entrants, who qualified on 30 July.

Preliminary round draw (22 to 27 August)

Group A: Helvécia Futsal London (ENG), Lynx FC (GIB), Transylvania FC Dublin (IRL), Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts)

Group B: FC Liburn (KOS), KMF Titograd (MNE), FK Vytis (LTU), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts)

Group C: KMF Shkupi 1927 (MKD), Luxol St Andrews (MLT), Diamant Linz (AUT, hosts), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Group D: SSV Jahn 1889 Regensburg (GER), IFK Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), FC Encamp (AND), Tre Fiori (SMR)

Group E: Flamurtari Vlorë (ALB), Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Arnavutköy Belediye Spor (TUR), Narva United (EST)

Group F: Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP, hosts), Classic Chisinau (MDA), Leo Futsal Club (ARM), Wrexham Futsal Club (WAL)

Group G: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Doukas SAC (GRE), København Futsal (DEN, hosts), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H: Levski Sofia West (BUL), 't Knooppunt (NED), Sjamtrollan Idrettslag (NOR, hosts), TMT Futsal Club (SCO)

• Group winners progress to main round Path B

Main round draw (10 to 15 October)

Path A

Group 1: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), FC Dynamo (RUS), Pescara (ITA), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)

Group 2: Inter FS (ESP, holders), Dina Moskva (RUS), Braga/AUUM (POR), Brezje Maribor (SVN, hosts)

Group 3: Sporting CP (POR), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB, hosts), Nikars Riga (LVA), MFC Kherson (UKR)

Group 4: Barcelona (ESP), EP Chrudim (CZE), Győr (HUN), Luparense (ITA, hosts)

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

Group 5: Nacional Zagreb (CRO, hosts), Garges Djibson (FRA), Winner preliminary round Group C, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 6: Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Georgians (GEO), Winner preliminary round Group G, Winner preliminary round Group H

Group 7: Halle-Gooik (BEL), Sievi FS (FIN, hosts), Winner preliminary round Group D, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 8: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), FC Deva (ROU, hosts), Winner preliminary round Group F**, Winner preliminary round Group E

**Due to a decision of the UEFA Emergency Committee, clubs from Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot meet. If Leo of Armenia win Group F, they will be moved to Group 5, with the exact arrangement to be confirmed.

• The group winners progress to the elite round.

Elite round & Final tournament

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 19 October.

• The four group winners in November will progress to the final tournament in April, with the hosts picked from among the qualifiers.

Calendar

Preliminary round: 22–27 August

Main round: 10–15 October

Elite round draw: 19 October

Elite round: 21–26 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 19 or 20 & 21 or 22 April