UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary round guide

The 2017/18 UEFA Futsal Cup kicks off on Wednesday with 32 of the record 56 entrants involved in the preliminary round.

How it works

The 24 clubs with the highest coefficients have received byes to the main round while the other 32 start in the preliminary round.

The preliminary round is played as eight one-venue, four-team mini-tournaments from Wednesday to Saturday. The eight group winners progress to path B of the main round, for which the draw is already made.

Preliminary round groups: games Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Group A: Helvécia Futsal London (ENG), Lynx FC (GIB), Transylvania FC Dublin (IRL), Futsal Minerva (SUI, hosts)

Group B: FC Liburn (KOS), KMF Titograd (MNE), FK Vytis (LTU), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts)

Group C: KMF Shkupi 1927 (MKD), Luxol St Andrews (MLT), Diamant Linz (AUT, hosts), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Group D: SSV Jahn 1889 Regensburg (GER), IFK Uddevalla (SWE, hosts), FC Encamp (AND), Tre Fiori (SMR)

Group E: Flamurtari Vlorë (ALB), Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Arnavutköy Belediye Spor (TUR), Narva United (EST)

Group F: Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP, hosts), Classic Chisinau (MDA), Leo Futsal Club (ARM), Wrexham Futsal Club (WAL)

Group G: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL), Doukas SAC (GRE), København Futsal (DEN, hosts), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H: Levski Sofia West (BUL), 't Knooppunt (NED), Sjamtrollan Idrettslag (NOR, hosts), TMT Futsal Club (SCO)

Debutants: Anorthosis Famagusta, Mostar SG, IFK Uddevalla, Sjamtrollan Idrettslag, Diamant Linz, Futsal Minerva, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Narva United, TMT Futsal Club, Leo Futsal Club, Transylvania FC Dublin, FK Vytis, Arnavutköy Belediye Spor, 't Knooppunt, KMF Shkupi 1927, SSV Jahn 1889 Regensburg, FC Liburn, Belfast United (first Northern Irish entrants)

Last season teams from Germany (Hamburg Panthers), Kosovo (Feniks) and Slovenia (Brezje Maribor) progressed from the preliminary round to the elite round.

Main round draw (10 to 15 October)

Path A

Group 1: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), FC Dynamo (RUS), Pescara (ITA), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)

Group 2: Inter FS (ESP, holders), Dina Moskva (RUS), Braga/AUUM (POR), Brezje Maribor (SVN, hosts)

Group 3: Sporting CP (POR), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB, hosts), Nikars Riga (LVA), MFC Kherson (UKR)

Group 4: Barcelona (ESP), EP Chrudim (CZE), Győr (HUN), Luparense (ITA, hosts)

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

Group 5: Nacional Zagreb (CRO, hosts), Garges Djibson (FRA), winner preliminary round Group F**, winner preliminary round Group B

Group 6: Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Georgians (GEO), winner preliminary round Group G, winner preliminary round Group H

Group 7: Halle-Gooik (BEL), Sievi FS (FIN, hosts), winner preliminary round Group D, winner preliminary round Group A

Group 8: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), FC Deva (ROU, hosts), winner preliminary round Group C**, winner preliminary round Group E

**Due to a decision of the UEFA Emergency Committee, clubs from Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot meet. If Leo of Armenia win Group F, they will be moved to Group 5, swapping withthe winners of Group C.

• The group winners progress to the elite round.

Log in for free to watch the highlights See how Inter won the 2017 final

Elite round & Final tournament

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 19 October.

• The four group winners in November will progress to the final tournament in April, with the hosts picked from among the qualifiers.

Calendar

Main round: 10–15 October

Elite round draw: 19 October

Elite round: 21–26 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 19 or 20 & 21 or 22 April