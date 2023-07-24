UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round starts 23 August

Monday, July 24, 2023

The draws have set groups for the preliminary round in August and main round in October.

The preliminary round groups
The preliminary round groups UEFA

The UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round runs from 23 to 26 August, kicking off the 2023/24 season.

While holders Mallorca Palma Futsal and 22 other sides with the highest coefficients receive byes to October's main round, the other 32 teams start in the preliminary round. The eight group winners and best runner-up progress to main round Path B, for which the draw has already been made.

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will decide the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

Preliminary round matches

Preliminary round groups

  • Matches: 23–26 August
  • The eight group winners and best runner-up progress to main round Path B

Group A: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Riga Futsal Club (LVA)*, SSV Jahn Regensburg (GER), Istanbul Şişli SK (TUR)

Group B: Örebro SK Futsalklubb (SWE), FC Diamant Linz (AUT), Amigo Northwest (BUL)*, ASA Tel-Aviv Owls (ISR)

Group C: FC Eindhoven (NED), KMF Titograd (MNE)*, NV Georgians (GEO), Europa FC (GIB)

Group D: KSC Lubawa (POL)*, FC Prishtina 01 (KOS), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group E: Futsal Klub Lučenec (SVK)*, FC Cosmos Tallinn (EST), FC Encamp (AND), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group F: Doukas SAC (GRE)*, Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), BSC Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Bloomsbury Futsal (ENG)

Group G: Futsal Minerva (SUI), Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), AEL Limassol (CYP)*, FC Fiorentino (SMR)

Group H: KMF Radnik Bijeljina (BIH), Tirana Futsal (ALB)*, Cefn Druids (WAL), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

*Group hosts

Team facts

  • Araz make their 18th appearance and Encamp their 17th, behind only Kairat, who will reach 20 when they begin in the main round.
  • Debuts: AEL Limassol, Bloomsbury, Lubawa, Prishtina 01, Radnik Bijeljina.
  • Riga Futsal Club previously entered as Petro-w.

Main round draw

The main round path A groups
The main round path A groupsUEFA

Path A

  • Matches 24–29 October
  • The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round

The eight group winners and best runner-up progress to the main round Path B.

Group 1: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), MNK Olmissum (CRO)*, MFC Ayat (KAZ), FC HIT Kyiv (UKR)

Group 2: Barça (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL), Luxol St. Andrews Futsal (MLT), KMF Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)*

Group 3: AE Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP, holders)*, Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Haladás VSE (HUN), FC Differdange 03 (LUX) 

Group 4: SL Benfica (POR), Futsal Klub Dobovec (SVN)*, United Galati (ROU), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA)

*Group hosts

The main round path B groups
The main round path B groupsUEFA

Path B

  • Matches 24–29 October
  • The four group winners proceed to the elite round

Group 5: Futsal Dinamo (CRO)*, Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round best runners-up

Group 6: SK Plzeň (CZE)*, JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Preliminary round Group H winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)*, Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group D winners

Group 8: Città di Eboli (ITA)*, FC Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group F winners

*Group hosts

Calendar

Preliminary round: 23–26 August
Main round: 24–29 October
Elite round draw: 2 November
Elite round: 28 November–3 December
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change

