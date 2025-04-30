Futsal Champions League semi-final preview: Kairat vs Cartagena, Sporting vs Palma

The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals come to France on Friday as the last-four ties are played at Antarès in Le Mans.

We preview the action as three past champions attempt to take the title again and debutants Cartagena bid to join the roll of honour. The third-place play-off and final are both on Sunday.

Kairat, who have entered more editions of this competition than any other club, are back in the finals after a four-year absence, chasing the third title that has eluded them since 2015. Only Edson, Birzhan Orazov, Narun Serikov and Dauren Tursagulov remain from the team that lost their last semi-final to Barça in 2021, with Dennis Cavalcanti now in the playmaking goalkeeper role filled for so long by Higuita.

They won all six games on their way to Le Mans, beating Sporting CP and Higuita's new club Semey, their ambitious Kazakh domestic rivals. Spaniard Marlon Velasco became Kairat coach in 2023; the previous season, Velasco's Noia side had lost twice to Cartagena in their debut Spanish top-flight season.

Cartagena, meanwhile, are in their maiden European campaign but having won their first Spanish title last term their progress has been no surprise. Indeed, newcomers have captured this trophy several times, most recently Palma in 2023.

They go into these finals off the back of a mixed run of form but in January they did gain their second-ever major honour with the Spanish Super Cup, and last weekend won a thrilling match 4-3 against Murcia FS, the club that Cartagena coach Duda led for so long, including to the final of this competition in 2008.

Key stat: While Kairat are targeting a third European crown, and are in their fifth semi-final against Spanish opposition alone, Cartagena hope to emulate Castellón (in the inaugural 2002 edition), Sinara Ekaterinburg (2008), Montesilvano (2011), Barça (2012), Ugra Yugorsk (2016) and Palma (2023) by landing the title in their debut season.

Cartagena and their fellow semi-finalists trained at Antarès on Thursday UEFA via Getty Images

Marlon Velasco, Kairat coach: "It is an honour to be in this final four. For some it is a truly unique moment, and we will try to enjoy it to the fullest. Kairat have already won this competition twice but that doesn't count for much, especially since none of the players in the current team know what it's like to lift the trophy.

"Our opponents have beaten some very strong opponents to be here and it is no coincidence that they won the Spanish league. I really like Cartagena and Duda is a role model for me as a coach. They are one of the teams I identify with the most in the world. They are better than us at set pieces, so we will have to be very careful about that.”

Birzhan Orazov, Kairat captain: "Cartagena, like any Spanish team, are very dangerous. Moreover, they were [Spanish] champions. Our coach is well acquainted with Cartagena. It is true that important players like Higuita and Douglas Júnior have left, but our team has known how to renew and reinvent itself. We are showing exactly that and I hope that this will happen again against Cartagena.

"We are in the final four and everything here is very difficult. The teams are very strong. We don't feel any pressure and any team can win – there are no favourites."

Marlon Velasco says the experience is "truly unique" for some of his Kairat players UEFA via Getty Images

Duda, Cartagena coach: "It is a great pleasure to be here. The last game before the Champions League was ideal for generating good vibes within the squad and the club, and we're going to try to have a good tournament. Now it's Europe's turn, and we're preparing for it knowing it's an important moment.

"We'll give 100% against Kairat, who are a team with many virtues in attack and in defence. Their goalkeeper has great quality on the ball and we have to be very careful about that, but we cannot focus only on that aspect of the game. Mental strength is always very important in tournaments like this, but that should always be the rule and not the exception. Ultimately, we have to do more than our opponents.”

Jesús Izquierdo, Cartagena player: "We are newcomers and have less experience at this level, especially since all our rivals have already won the competition. However, we are very keen to leave everything on the pitch and achieve our goal. We are here in our own right and we are very keen to give everything for the club.”

Palma were the debutants in 2022/23 when they won the finals as hosts, beating Sporting on penalties in a thrilling decider, and repeated the trick in Yerevan last year. No club have won this title three times in a row and in their last elite round game, Palma extended their unbeaten start in Europe to 22 fixtures, breaking the overall record.

More recently, four straight victories took Palma to the Spanish league summit, and they have lost just once since 8 February, to Peñíscola in March's Spanish Cup final. Since the elite round, Brazilian pivot Charuto has bolstered the Palma squad, and although last summer again saw several champions move on, goalkeepers Luan Muller and Carlos Barrón – respectively key to the 2023 and 2024 final wins – remain, as does another veteran of both previous successes, Mario Rivillos. Fabinho missed the 2024 finals through injury but is having a prolific season, though defender Manuel Piqueras was ruled out last week after an ACL tear.

2023 Futsal Champions League final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Having reached six finals in the previous seven seasons, and lifted two titles, Sporting suffered a 5-4 last-four defeat by Barça in Yerevan. Yet with an experienced squad containing many stars of the European champion Portugal team, Sporting are into the finals for a 12th time.

João Matos (who has made a record 89 competition appearances) is set for his 11th final tournament with Sporting CP while coach Nuno Dias is in his tenth and, like Palma's Antonio Vadillo, is seeking a record-equalling third personal triumph in charge. In January, pivot Vinícius Rocha re-signed, having left in 2021 following his second Futsal Champions League success with Sporting, as Allan Guilherme was sidelined by injury.

Key stat: While Palma would be the first team to reach the final on their debut three entries, Sporting are targeting an eighth decider, which would equal Inter FS' record.

Palma are prepared for a tilt at a hat-trick of triumphs UEFA via Getty Images

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach: "I would like to congratulate the four teams that are here because they deserve it. Our quality has allowed us to consistently be at this level, but that won't count for anything. Palma are a team with three players for each position, with a lot of quality, aggression, ball-winning and transition and pivot play, too. There are not many negative things for us to take advantage of. Their quality will cause us problems and we will have to know how to respond to that.

"I am privileged to work with my players because I don't have to motivate them regardless of the game or the competition. This is a special competition and the difficulty I have is choosing and having to leave someone out of the game."

Alex Merlim, Sporting player: "We expect a tough game but we are prepared. The defeat in 2023 still hurts, but we have to look ahead. That's why this team has been winning for so many years. It seems easy to be here in these finals, but only we know how difficult it is to be able to take part in these types of games. All the players like to play these games. I'm sure the team will give everything.

"Our fans follow us everywhere and I'm sure they'll support us unconditionally – it's always been like that since I arrived at Sporting. For me, every achievement for the club is important. We're among the four best teams in Europe and it's obvious that I dream of being champions, but to do that we first need to win [on Friday]."

Sporting shape up for a shot at revenge over Palma UEFA via Getty Images

Antonio Vadillo, Palma coach: “Sporting are possibly the favourites in this Champions League. They are a very complete team, they concede very little and they master set pieces perfectly – perhaps like no other team in our sport. It is a competition that means a lot and I cannot hide that it is special. We have more experience now and we have been taking steps forward to be able to compete against opponents like these.

"If we play at our level, we will have our chances. There will be many mini-games within the game itself. My team is very ambitious and eager to give its best. Nuno Dias and I talk a lot about futsal and, regardless of what happens tomorrow, it is always an opportunity to grow as a coach when we face each other."

Carlos Barrón, Palma goalkeeper: "Sporting want revenge for the 2023 final. It will be a battle and it will certainly be something different from that match, especially because our team is almost entirely different. Our fans and our families will be there and that will be important in a game as demanding and important as this one. Let's hope we can celebrate with them."

